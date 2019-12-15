Eagles' Defensive TD vs. Redskins as Time Expired Caused One of Worst Bad Beats Ever

With less than 10 seconds to play on Sunday and the Eagles leading the Redskins 31-27, Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins took a snap at his team's own 47-yard looking to make a last gasp play to steal a victory from Philadelphia.

What ensued was a thrilling sequence, especially if you had bet on the game.

Sunday's contest closed at Eagles -6.5 at several sportsbooks, including William Hill and Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. So as Philly LB Nigel Bradham picked up Haskins's errant pitch, a major payout for one side or the other hung in the balance.

Bradham was eventually caught just yards from the end zone, but he was still close enough to fall in for a touchdown with no time left on the clock, extending Philadelphia's lead from four to 10.

That ended up being incredible news for Eagles bettors. And one of the worst bad beats of the season for anyone who bet on Washington.

With the win, Philly stayed in the NFC East hunt. Carson Wentz threw for 266 yards and three touchdowns, while Miles Sanders ran for 122 yards and a score of his own.

Haskins had one of his best games to-date, throwing for 261 yards and two touchdowns. But it is his final mistake of the game that will prove to be most costly...literally.