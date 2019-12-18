Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons Betting Preview

After both teams moved to 5-9 thanks to upset wins on the road, Jacksonville visits Atlanta during early Sunday NFL Week 16 action. A rare meeting between the Jaguars and Falcons, kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 22, 2019, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Spread: Atlanta -7.5 (+100) | Jacksonville +7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: Falcons (-330) | Jaguars (+270)

Total: OVER 46.5 (-110) | UNDER 46.5 (-110)

Jaguars’ Season to Date

Following five straight losses by a combined 174-57 margin, Jacksonville spoiled the party in Oakland with a 20-16 Week 15 win. Owning a 16-3 lead late in the third quarter, the Raiders looked like they would win their final game in front of the Black Hole faithful. The Jaguars fought back with 17 unanswered points to win as 6.5-point underdogs.

Jaguars’ Betting Record: ATS 6-8-0 | OVER/UNDER 7-6-1

Jacksonville Leaders on Offense

QB Gardner Minshew: 2,795 pass yards with 17 TD and 5 INT

RB Leonard Fournette: 1,596 total yards with 3 TD

WR Chris Conley: 681 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE Seth DeValve: 91 receiving yards with 0 TD

* Top receiver DJ Chark Jr. (ankle) is questionable

Falcons' Season To Date

Posting an even bigger upset victory, Atlanta shocked the 49ers during a 29-22 win in San Francisco as 9.5-point pups. Julio Jones caught a TD pass with five seconds left and the Falcons recovered a fumble in the end zone on the ensuing kickoff. Atlanta is still battling despite a 1-7 start, as the Falcons are 4-2 SU and ATS over the last six games.

Falcons' Betting Record: ATS 6-8-0 | OVER/UNDER 6-8-0

Atlanta Leaders on Offense

QB Matt Ryan: 3,769 pass yards with 24 TD and 12 INT

RB Devonta Freeman: 866 total yards with 4 TD

WR Julio Jones: 1,150 receiving yards with 6 TD

TE: Austin Hooper: 660 receiving yards with 6 TD

Falcons vs. Jaguars – Seventh Meeting All-Time

Meeting six times previously since the Jaguars joined the NFL in 1995, Atlanta posted a 23-17 win in Jacksonville during the last game in 2015. Played at the Georgia Dome, Jacksonville lost 41-14 during their last trip to Atlanta in 2011. This is the first time the Jaguars are visiting Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Falcons are heavy favorites here.

Atlanta vs. Jacksonville Final Thoughts and Pick

Dismal during the first three quarters, Gardner Minshew engineered two TD drives over the final 11 minutes last week in Oakland. Jacksonville is aiming for back-to-back road wins for the first time since winning three straight in 2017. Since then, the Jaguars have lost five in a row following a road win and failed to cover four of those contests.

After a 40-20 Week 14 win over Carolina, Atlanta looks to close out its home schedule with two wins. The Falcons offense has averaged 27.3 PPG over the last six contests. Matt Ryan needs 231 passing yards to reach the 4,000 for a ninth straight season. Jacksonville is 3-4 SU and 4-3 ATS on the road while Atlanta is 2-5 SU and 3-4 ATS at home.

Pick: Falcons -7.5

Season Record: 25-46-1