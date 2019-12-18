Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns Betting Preview

AFC North rivals clash when Cleveland hosts Baltimore at 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Already a record-setting season, the Ravens can earn their first ever AFC regular season championship with a win. Mathematically still alive in the Wild Card race, Cleveland limps home after a blowout loss in Arizona.

Spread: Ravens -10 (-110) | Browns +10 (-110)

Moneyline: Ravens (-500) | Browns (+400)

Game Total: OVER 48 (-110) | UNDER 48 (-110)

Ravens' Season to Date

Baltimore buried the New York Jets 42-21 during the final Thursday Night Football game of the season. The victory extends the Ravens’ franchise record-winning streak to 10 straight games. Baltimore won six of those contests by 14 points or more, and three wins were by at least 34 points. The Ravens are 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Ravens' Betting Record: ATS 8-5-1 | OVER/UNDER 8-6-0

Baltimore Leaders on Offense

*QB Lamar Jackson: 2,889 pass yards with 33 TD and 6 INT

RB Mark Ingram: 1,194 total yards with 14 TD

WR Marquise Brown: 563 receiving yards with 7 TD

TE: Mark Andrews: 759 receiving yards with 8 TD

* Jackson leads Baltimore with 1,103 rush yards and has 7 TD

Browns’ Season to Date

Cleveland fell behind 21-10 at halftime and didn’t recover during a 38-24 Week 15 loss in Arizona. Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake bowled over the Browns with a career-high 137 rushing yards and four touchdowns. A Week 16 win by Pittsburgh or Tennessee, or a Browns loss, will eliminate Cleveland from the AFC Wild Card playoff race.

Browns’ Betting Record: ATS 5-8-1 | OVER/UNDER 7-7-0

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Cleveland Leaders on Offense

QB: Baker Mayfield 3,356 pass yards with 17 TD and 17 INT

RB: Nick Chubb 1,685 total yards with 8 TD

WR Jarvis Landry: 1,018 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE: Ricky Seals-Jones: 206 receiving yards with 4 TD

Browns vs. Ravens Recent History –Week 4 Rematch

In addition to earning home-field advantage in the 2020 AFC playoffs, this is a revenge game for Baltimore. The Ravens dropped to 2-2 after being obliterated 40-25 at home by Cleveland in Week 4. Including an 88-yard TD run, Nick Chubb had 165 rushing yards and three scores. Cleveland has covered three straight in this AFC North series.

Cleveland vs. Baltimore Final Thoughts and Pick

This is the Browns’ “Super Bowl” as Cleveland would love to sweep Baltimore. However, the Browns have not played well on defense since Myles Garrett was suspended after the Week 11 brawl in Pittsburgh. Baker Mayfield couldn’t exploit the Cardinals’ league-worst defense and will face heavy pressure from the Ravens’ blitz-happy pass rush.

With bitter rival Pittsburgh on the horizon in Week 17, Baltimore has even more motivation in this contest. A win here would make that match meaningless and the Ravens can rest players over the next three weeks. After setting the single-season QB rushing yard record, soon-to-be NFL MVP Lamar Jackson deserves a break prior to the divisional playoffs.

Pick: Ravens -10

Season Record: 25-46-1