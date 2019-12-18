Carolina Panthers vs. Indianapolis Colts Betting Preview

Struggling squads meet when Carolina visits Indianapolis as part of the early Sunday NFL Week 16 betting action. The Panthers and Colts clash at 1:00 p.m. ET on Dec. 22, 2019, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. Both teams are eliminated from the playoffs and struggling during long losing streaks.

Spread: Colts -7 (110) | Panthers +7 (-110)

Moneyline: Colts (-320) | Panthers (+260)

Total: OVER 46 (-110) | UNDER 46 (-110)

Panthers’ Season to Date

Carolina has lost six straight following a 30-24 home loss to the Seattle Seahawks last week. Not as close as the final score indicates, the Panthers were down 30-10 prior to scoring two touchdowns in the final five minutes. A turnover machine, the Panthers have seen enough of Kyle Allen. Rookie Will Grier is expected to make his first career start.

Panthers’ Betting Record: ATS 6-7-1 | OVER/UNDER 10-4-0

Carolina Leaders on Offense

QB Kyle Allen: 3,027 pass yards with 17 TD and 15 INT

RB Christine McCaffrey: 2,121 total yards with 18 TD

WR DJ Moore: 1,174 receiving yards with 4 TD

TE Greg Olsen: 552 receiving yards with 2 TD

Colts’ Season to Date

Indianapolis was officially eliminated from the postseason after the Colts lost 34-7 to the Saints in New Orleans during the Week 15 MNF fight. Struggling on both sides of the ball, Indianapolis has lost six of the last seven games. Jacoby Brissett and T.Y Hilton are not healthy on offense and the defense has given up 103 points over the last three games.

Colts’ Betting Record: ATS 6-6-2 | OVER/UNDER 8-6-0

Indianapolis Leaders on Offense

QB Jacoby Brissett: 2,661 pass yards with 18 TD and 6 INT

RB Marlon Mack: 995 total yards with 5 TD

WR Zach Pascal: 591 receiving yards with 5 TD

TE Jack Doyle: 425 receiving yards with 4 TD

Colts vs. Panthers Recent History – First Meeting Since 2015

With the Panthers owning a 5-1 series lead, this is the seventh all-time meeting between Indianapolis and Carolina. During the last two contests, Carolina posted a 29-26 OT win at home in 2015 and a 27-19 victory in Indianapolis in 2011. Overall, Carolina is 3-4 SU and 4-3 ATS during road games while the Colts are 4-3 SU and 3-4 ATS at home.

Indianapolis vs. Carolina Final Thoughts and Pick

Indianapolis was held to 205 total yards on offense and went 3-12 on third down attempts versus the Saints. The defense couldn’t stop Drew Brees as he completed 29 of 30 passes for 307 yards and four touchdowns. Brees passed former Colts legend Peyton Manning and now owns the NFL record with 541 TD passes. On short rest, it’s difficult to see Indianapolis turning things here.

Given the state of the Colts defense, this is a good time for Carolina to test drive its 2019 third-round draft pick. Will Grier struggled during preseason games but he won’t be asked to do much here. Allowing the third-most rush yards, plus the most rushing touchdowns, the Panthers’ run defense is a concern. Christian McCaffrey will help keep Carolina in this contest, take the touchdown.

Pick: Panthers +7

Season Record: 25-46-1