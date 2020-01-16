Two NHL Futures That Sharp Bettors Are Eyeing

With only three games left in the NFL season, the sharps turned their attention to two NHL Divisional futures wagers this past week. Teams have played an average of 47 games thus far in the 2019-2020 season. That means that approximately 57% of the 82-game season has been played, heating up the race for the 16 playoff spots!

The first of the wagers involves the Atlantic Division where the Boston Bruins (27-9-12) have a six-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning (28-14-4). However, despite trailing in points, the red-hot Lightning (46 GP),who are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games, have two games in hand over Boston (48 GP). The sharps see value in Tampa Bay at +250 with a squad loaded with talent led by Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, who rank among the NHL scoring leaders. However, it’s the depth of the team with players like Brayden Point, Victor Hedman and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy who can carry the team past the first-place Bruins, who have dropped two consecutive games. It won’t be easy passing a Boston team that possesses two of the best players in the league in David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. In the end, the sharps see value in a veteran-laden Tampa Bay club finding a way to close the gap and eventually pass the Bruins en route to the Atlantic Division crown. Grab the plus money!

The second of the wagers pertains to the Metropolitan Division where the Washington Capitals (31-11-5) have a four-point lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins (29-12-5). However, despite trailing in the standings, Pittsburgh (46 GP), who is 8-1-1 SU in its last 10 games, has one game in hand over Washington (47 GP). The sharps see value in the Penguins at +250, who just welcomed back star forward Sidney Crosby—who promptly led the team with four points in his return to action in a 7-3 win over Minnesota on Tuesday night. Crosby had not seen the ice since Nov. 9th following sports hernia surgery. The Penguins posted an 18-6-4 record without Crosby, including a recent road trip that saw them sweep top Western Conference clubs—Vegas, Colorado and Arizona. If the team can win at a 70% clip without its captain, it’s not hard to assume it can make up four points and pass Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals with 36 regular season games left to play. At plus odds, it’s time to get down on Penguins and get ready to return to the betting window on April 4th.

The sharp information out in Vegas supplied only to Sports Illustrated has been red-hot since mid October. The sharp information finished up the NCAA Bowl season 7-4 ATS and is a perfect 4-0 ATS in the NFL Playoffs over the past two weeks. Over the last two months, the sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks in both NFL and college football wagering. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated Gambling's Vegas Insider, is currently on an amazing 22-7-1 ATS (76%) run on all football plays. Be sure to be on the look-out for the AFC & NFC Championships betting plays later this week!

Atlantic Division

Boston Bruins -270

Tampa Bay Lightning +250*

Toronto Maple Leafs +700

Florida Panthers +2000

Buffalo Sabres +5000

Montreal Canadiens +500

Ottawa Senators +30000

Detroit Red Wings +50000

Metropolitan Division

Washington Capitals -170

Pittsburgh Penguins +250*

NY Islanders +650

Carolina Hurricanes +1600

Philadelphia Flyers +2200

Columbus Blue Jackets +5000

NY Rangers +6000

NJ Devils +30000

Central Division

St Louis Blues -200

Colorado Avalanche +425

Dallas Stars +450

Winnipeg Sabres +1600

Nashville Predators +2200

Minnesota Wild +3000

Chicago Blackhawks +5000

Pacific Division

Arizona Coyotes +250

Vancouver Canucks +300

Vegas Golden Knights +350

Calgary Flames +400

Edmonton Oilers +500

San Jose Sharks +2800

Anaheim Ducks +15000

L.A. Kings +15000