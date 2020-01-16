Two NHL Futures That Sharp Bettors Are Eyeing
With only three games left in the NFL season, the sharps turned their attention to two NHL Divisional futures wagers this past week. Teams have played an average of 47 games thus far in the 2019-2020 season. That means that approximately 57% of the 82-game season has been played, heating up the race for the 16 playoff spots!
The first of the wagers involves the Atlantic Division where the Boston Bruins (27-9-12) have a six-point lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning (28-14-4). However, despite trailing in points, the red-hot Lightning (46 GP),who are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games, have two games in hand over Boston (48 GP). The sharps see value in Tampa Bay at +250 with a squad loaded with talent led by Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov, who rank among the NHL scoring leaders. However, it’s the depth of the team with players like Brayden Point, Victor Hedman and goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy who can carry the team past the first-place Bruins, who have dropped two consecutive games. It won’t be easy passing a Boston team that possesses two of the best players in the league in David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand. In the end, the sharps see value in a veteran-laden Tampa Bay club finding a way to close the gap and eventually pass the Bruins en route to the Atlantic Division crown. Grab the plus money!
The second of the wagers pertains to the Metropolitan Division where the Washington Capitals (31-11-5) have a four-point lead over the Pittsburgh Penguins (29-12-5). However, despite trailing in the standings, Pittsburgh (46 GP), who is 8-1-1 SU in its last 10 games, has one game in hand over Washington (47 GP). The sharps see value in the Penguins at +250, who just welcomed back star forward Sidney Crosby—who promptly led the team with four points in his return to action in a 7-3 win over Minnesota on Tuesday night. Crosby had not seen the ice since Nov. 9th following sports hernia surgery. The Penguins posted an 18-6-4 record without Crosby, including a recent road trip that saw them sweep top Western Conference clubs—Vegas, Colorado and Arizona. If the team can win at a 70% clip without its captain, it’s not hard to assume it can make up four points and pass Alexander Ovechkin and the Capitals with 36 regular season games left to play. At plus odds, it’s time to get down on Penguins and get ready to return to the betting window on April 4th.
The sharp information out in Vegas supplied only to Sports Illustrated has been red-hot since mid October. The sharp information finished up the NCAA Bowl season 7-4 ATS and is a perfect 4-0 ATS in the NFL Playoffs over the past two weeks. Over the last two months, the sharps have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks in both NFL and college football wagering. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated Gambling's Vegas Insider, is currently on an amazing 22-7-1 ATS (76%) run on all football plays. Be sure to be on the look-out for the AFC & NFC Championships betting plays later this week!
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins -270
Tampa Bay Lightning +250*
Toronto Maple Leafs +700
Florida Panthers +2000
Buffalo Sabres +5000
Montreal Canadiens +500
Ottawa Senators +30000
Detroit Red Wings +50000
Metropolitan Division
Washington Capitals -170
Pittsburgh Penguins +250*
NY Islanders +650
Carolina Hurricanes +1600
Philadelphia Flyers +2200
Columbus Blue Jackets +5000
NY Rangers +6000
NJ Devils +30000
Central Division
St Louis Blues -200
Colorado Avalanche +425
Dallas Stars +450
Winnipeg Sabres +1600
Nashville Predators +2200
Minnesota Wild +3000
Chicago Blackhawks +5000
Pacific Division
Arizona Coyotes +250
Vancouver Canucks +300
Vegas Golden Knights +350
Calgary Flames +400
Edmonton Oilers +500
San Jose Sharks +2800
Anaheim Ducks +15000
L.A. Kings +15000