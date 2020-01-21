Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL’s All-Star break is just a couple days away, so it’s a lighter schedule than usual this Tuesday. There are only five games on the slate tonight, including a pair of rivalry games between the Islanders and Rangers plus the Penguins and Flyers. The night ends with Joel Quenneville’s return to Chicago as the first-year head coach of the Panthers after winning three Stanley Cups with the Blackhawks.

Even with fewer games than usual, there’s plenty to wager on. Let’s take a closer look at two games in particular. Here are my two best bets for Tuesday:

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Philadelphia Flyers: Over 6 goals (-120)

Penguins-Flyers may be the most enjoyable rivalry in the NHL for those who aren’t fans of either team. Every game seems to be filled with stars, scuffles and, most importantly, goals. I expect Tuesday’s affair to be a continuation of those themes.

Since Dec. 15, Flyers games have averaged 6.8 goals per game. One reason for that is the play of backup goaltender Brian Elliott, who’s expected to be in net tonight with starting goaltender Carter Hart injured. In Elliott’s seven starts since Dec. 15, he’s allowing an average of 3.4 goals per game with an .877 save percentage. In his last start against the Penguins back on Oct. 29, he allowed six goals on 28 shots.

Pittsburgh’s goaltending is better, but it remains to be seen who head coach Mike Sullivan puts between the pipes on Tuesday. Tristan Jarry and Matt Murray have split time in the crease all season. While Jarry was sensational early on, he’s allowed exactly three goals in six straight games. Murray has won six of his last eight starts but is letting in an average of 3.1 goals per game in that stretch. Penguins games have averaged 6.5 goals per game since Christmas.

Given the offense output and goaltending struggles these two teams have recently displayed, betting the over is the way to go. It hit in their first meeting this season, where the Penguins won 7-1, and should cash again.

Florida Panthers vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Over 6.5 goals (-110)

The last game of the night should feature plenty of goals too.

Florida is scoring at will right now. The Panthers are averaging a league-best 3.6 goals per game for the season and a whopping 4.4 goals per game in January. They’ve scored at least four goals in 12 of their last 16 games.

There’s plenty of offense on the other side of the ice too. The Blackhawks have found their scoring touch post-Christmas. They’re averaging 3.9 goals per game over their last dozen contests.

Defense is not a strong suit of either team, and Florida’s could be exposed more than usual on the second night of a back-to-back with its backup goalie in net. The Panthers and Sergei Bobrovsky beat the Wild 5-4 on Monday night in St. Paul. They’ll turn to back-up goaltender Sam Montembeault on Tuesday night. He’s allowed 18 goals in his last five starts and exactly five goals in three of them.

Blackhawks goalie Robin Lehner standing on his head would be the only thing preventing this over from hitting. He’s allowed only two goals in each of his last three starts, but given the Blackhawks’ offensive prowess and the Panthers playing tired, that might be all bettors need.

Season Record: 25-22-1 (+1.25 units)