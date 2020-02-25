Tonight in Toronto we get to enjoy a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals. How should bettors attack this matchup as well as Kings-Warriors?

Time to get back on the horse for yet another night of exciting NBA wagering. Last night we saw the Jazz and Grizzlies look terrible in the late-night games to end the slate. The Grizzlies have been on the road for a while and were without Jaren Jackson, so I can give them an excuse. As for the Jazz, it's time to stop betting on them. Defense is supposed to be one of their strong points, but it hasn't been recently.

Milwaukee and Miami both blew huge leads and found themselves in overtime. I mentioned yesterday that I thought Cleveland could cover that number and they ended up winning the game. Miami simply can't be trusted on the road.

The Nets and Magic game looked like it was on pace to go under the number, but a 73-point third quarter killed that bet. Orlando came back and won the game.

Monday night was pretty crazy in the Association. Tonight, we have a few marquee matchups that should draw a lot of wagering attention, including Zion Williamson and LeBron James squaring off for the first time.

The Lakers and Pelicans meet for the third time this season, but this time the Pelicans will have Zion. Los Angeles is a 7.5-point home favorite and the pubic is backing the New Orleans. I would take the Lakers—you know I like to fade trendy underdogs.

Speaking of trendy underdogs, the Hornets are getting heavy public support tonight as they are 10.5-point road dogs versus the Pacers. Indiana has not played well of late, and I agree with the public that the Hornets should cover that number, but it's no bet for me.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors: Bucks -1

Tonight in Toronto we get to enjoy a rematch of last season's Eastern Conference Finals. Both of these teams come into tonight's game playing very good basketball. The Bucks have won 8 of their last 10 and for the most part, look unbeatable just about every night. The Raptors are also rolling. They have won 9 out of their last 10 and are clearly one of the top two teams in the East. Nick Nurse should win NBA Coach of the Year for the job he has done keeping this group playing through the loss of Kawhi Leonard and dealing with injuries to Lowry and Siakam.

The first time these two teams met the Bucks scored a 10-point home victory. That night, both teams were playing just their sixth game of the season. A lot has happened since then.

Both teams come into this evening's game pretty healthy. The Bucks played an overtime game last night, but Giannis Antetokounmpo only played 24 minutes. The Raptors are well rested having last played at home on Saturday.

I like this Toronto team a lot, but the Bucks are just too good. We will not have many chances to bet on the Bucks as basically a pick'em. I will take the value on Milwaukee in what should be an exciting game.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Kings -6.5

Before I ask you to join me and lay points with the Kings, let me explain why. Sacramento has actually been playing well as of late. They have won four of their last six games. Sacramento's only losses in its last 10 games have come against the Mavericks, Thunder, Lakers and Bucks, all playoff teams. Luke Walton has turned this team around from their early-season struggles.

Golden State, on the other hand, continues to struggle through a lost season. Steph Curry should be back within the next two weeks, but it's obviously too late to have any impact on this season. Golden State is on a six-game losing streak, and have only covered the number twice in those six losses. Draymond Green and Marquese Chriss could both be out for the Dubs tonight. This may seem like a tall task for the Kings, but I think they can successfully lay the points.

Season Record: 73-63

MORE FROM SI:

NBA Team Futures Bets You Should Make Right Now

NBA Player Awards Bets You Should Make Right Now

NBA Power Rankings: Rockets Finding Footing as Western Conference Contender

The Five Most Interesting Teams to Watch in the NBA's Stretch Run