There's no better time to put some money down on NBA player futures bets. Check out which ones you should wager on so you can cash in when the NBA Awards are handed out.

Before the second half of the NBA season kicks off, let's take a few moments to examine the futures market and see if we can find any betting value. Earlier this week, we looked at team futures. Now, let's go over some player futures.

The main player future people like to bet on is the winner of the MVP Award. Unfortunately, there is no real race for that this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo is a -455 favorite to win the NBA's most prized player award for the second straight year.

The Grizzlies' Ja Morant is also on pace to run away with the rookie of the year award. Morant has been as high as a -750 favorite to win. When Zion Williamson started playing for the Pelicans he attracted some early attention, but in reality, the award is Morant's to lose.

Morant has wowed the NBA with his passing and high-flying dunks. He even has the Grizzlies is a position to make the playoffs. Morant is currently a -560 favorite to win Rookie of the Year. Even if your shop allows you to parlay futures, a Morant-Antetokounmpo parlay comes in at -230.

Sixth Man of the Year: Lou Williams +150

When in doubt go with what you know, and I know walking bucket Lou Williams is going to win his fourth Sixth Man of the Year Award at the conclusion of this season. Williams is averaging 19 points per game this season, but his true value is the fact that he allows the Clippers to load manage Kawhi Leonard and Paul George yet still be in the hunt for one of the top seeds in the tough Western Conference. Lou Williams' only competition for the award is his teammate Montrezl Harrell. Williams has become synonymous with the award and I think he gets it again this season.

Most Improved Player: Brandon Ingram +150

All-Star Brandon Ingram is having a helluva season in his debut year with the Pelicans. The former Blue Devil is averaging career highs across the board in his third season. When Ingram was traded from the Lakers, he looked like he was just a piece to make the deal work. He has been much better than that in New Orleans.

The Pelicans have played on national television a ton this season. Those games were scheduled so the watching public can drool over the highlight reel dunks of Zion Williamson, but instead we're seeing a skilled big man come into his own.

The only other person who can challenge Ingram for this award is Luka Donic. I would argue that Doncic was already flashing how great he was last season in his rookie year, while Ingram's improvement seemingly came out of nowhere.

MORE FROM SI:

NBA Team Futures Bets You Should Make Right Now

10 Bold Predictions for the NBA’s Stretch Run

The Best NBA Draft Prospects at 2020 Basketball Without Borders

Who Will Be the Breakout Star of the NBA's Stretch Run?

Early 2020 Heisman Odds: Fields, Lawrence Lead the Way

NFL 2020 MVP Odds: Any Long Shots Worth a Bet?