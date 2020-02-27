AL and NL Cy Young Favorites and Sharp Plays

According to Westgate SuperBook Las Vegas, the favorites to win the National League and American League Cy Young awards both call New York home.

Jacob deGrom (+250) of the Mets is the favorite to become just the third pitcher in the history of Major League Baseball to win three straight Cy Young awards. Across the Triborough Bridge, the newest arrival to don pinstripes in the Bronx, Gerrit Cole (+225) of the Yankees, is the favorite to take home the hardware in the American League.

In the National League, it’s nearly impossible to fade deGrom. The Mets' ace has been dominant over the past two seasons and is my choice to take home the award once again. The hard-throwing deGrom won’t have an easy path to a three-peat with three-time Cy Young winners Max Scherzer (4-1) and Clayton Kershaw (20-1) as well as a plethora of other outstanding arms in the National League. Bettors should also not easily dismiss Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty (5-1), who was lights out in the second half of last season posting a minuscule 0.91 ERA.

According to my sources, there has been sharp action on several other pitchers outside of the dominant deGrom. Braves ace Mike Soroka (25-1), who finished second to Mets first baseman Pete Alonso in Rookie of the Year voting in 2019, has caught their attention. In addition, they have targeted Cubs starter Yu Darvish (16-1) who had a solid second half of the season after the All-Star break with s 2.76 ERA in 13 starts as well as deGrom’s teammate Noah Syndergaard at healthy odds (20-1). Darvish has seen such sharp steam his opening odds of 30-1 have been slashed nearly in half.

2020 NL Cy Young Betting Odds

Jacob deGROM (METS) +250

Max SCHERZER (NATIONALS) 4/1

Jack FLAHERTY (CARDINALS) 5/1

Walker BUEHLER (DODGERS) 6/1

Stephen STRASBURG (NATIONALS) 16/1

Yu DARVISH (CUBS) 16/1

Clayton KERSHAW (DODGERS) 20/1

Luis CASTILLO (REDS) 20/1

Aaron NOLA (PHILLIES) 20/1

Noah SYNDERGAARD (METS) 20/1

Brandon WOODRUFF (BREWERS) 25/1

Patrick CORBIN (NATIONALS) 25/1

Mike SOROKA (BRAVES) 25/1

German MARQUEZ (ROCKIES) 30/1

Chris PADDACK (PADRES) 30/1

Max FRIED (BRAVES) 40/1

Madison BUMGARNER (GIANTS) 40/1

Sonny GRAY (REDS) 40/1

Josh HADER (BREWERS) 50/1

Trevor BAUER (REDS) 50/1

Mike FOLTYNEWICZ (BRAVES) 50/1

Zack WHEELER (PHILLIES) 60/1

Marcus STROMAN (METS) 60/1

Kyle HENDRICKS (CUBS) 60/1

Zack WHEELER (PHILLIES) 60/1

Kyle HENDRICKS (CUBS) 60/1

David PRICE (DODGERS) 100/1

Johnny CUETO (GIANTS) 100/1

Robbie RAY (DIAMONDBACKS) 100/1

Jose QUINTANA (CUBS) 100/1

Jake ARRIETA (PHILLIES) 300/1

Cole HAMELS (BRAVES) 300/1

Caleb SMITH (MARLINS) 300/1

Michael WACHA (CARDINALS) 300/1

Anthony DeSCLAFANI (REDS) 300/1

Zach DAVIES (BREWERS) 300/1

Miles MIKOLAS (CARDINALS) 300/1

Sandy ALCANTARA (MARLINS) 300/1

Joe MUSGROVE (PIRATES) 300/1

Zac GALLEN (DIAMONDBACKS) 300/1

Chris ARCHER (PIRATES) 300/1

Anibal SANCHEZ (NATIONALS) 300/1

Jeff SAMARDZIJA (GIANTS) 500/1

Kyle FREELAND (ROCKIES) 500/1

Garrett RICHARDS (PADRES) 500/1

Dustin MAY (DODGERS) 500/1

Jordan YAMAMOTO (MARLINS) 500/1

Over in the American League, Cole leads the field as the clear favorite. Cole just missed earning the distinguished honor last season, losing out to former Houston teammate Justin Verlander, who opens the preseason as the second betting choice over at the SuperBook at odds of 6-1. Once again, I would be remiss if I didn’t highlight that I will be fading all Houston players in futures prop wagering due to the distractions that are sure to linger all season regarding their cheating scandal.

Two players outside of Cole that the sharps have targeted so far in early wagering are the Yankees' James Paxton (20-1) and Cleveland’s Shane Bieber (10-1).

Paxton, who formerly pitched at the top of the Mariners rotation prior to last season, was superb in the second half of 2019 in the Bronx. He posted a stellar 10-0 record after struggling through a first half that saw him post a sub .500 record (5-6). If he is able to sustain that late form, he could thrive. With all the New York media attention focused on teammate Cole, a bet on Paxton offers tremendous value at double-digit odds. However, be sure to monitor his progress in Spring Training following off-season back surgery.

Bieber, who broke out last season in Cleveland with 259 strikeouts over 214.1 innings, saw his odds lowered after garnering the sharp action over at the SuperBook and now ranks tied for the third overall betting choice. A real dark horse sleeper could be Boston’s Eduardo Rodriguez, who could offer immense value at odds of 60-1 if he can make a leap off his impressive 2019 campaign.

2020 AL Cy Young Betting Odds



Gerrit COLE (YANKEES) +250

Justin VERLANDER (ASTROS) 6/1

Shane BIEBER (INDIANS) 10/1

Chris SALE (RED SOX) 10/1

Blake SNELL (RAYS) 10/1

Corey KLUBER (RANGERS) 10/1

Tyler GLASNOW (RAYS) 10/1

Lucas GIOLITO (WHITE SOX) 10/1

Mike CLEVINGER (INDIANS) 12/1

Jose BERRIOS (TWINS) 17/1

Zack GREINKE (ASTROS) 18/1

James PAXTON (YANKEES) 20/1

Shohei OHTANI (ANGELS) 25/1

Charlie MORTON (RAYS) 25/1

Dallas KEUCHEL (WHITE SOX) 40/1

Carlos CARRASCO (INDIANS) 60/1

Eduardo RODRIGUEZ (RED SOX) 60/1

Masahiro TANAKA (YANKEES) 60/1

Sean MANAEA (ATHLETICS) 60/1

Hyun-Jin RYU (BLUE JAYS) 60/1

Michael KOPECH (WHITE SOX) 80/1

Andrew HEANEY (ANGELS) 100/1

Lance McCULLERS Jr. (ASTROS) 100/1

Aroldis CHAPMAN (YANKEES) 100/1

Lance LYNN (RANGERS) 100/1

Frankie MONTAS (ATHLETICS) 100/1

Griffin CANNING (ANGELS) 100/1

Roberto OSUNA (ASTROS) 100/1

Danny DUFFY (ROYALS) 300/1

Mathew BOYD (TIGERS) 300/1

Brad KELLER (ROYALS) 300/1

Kyle GIBSON (TWINS) 300/1

Jakob JUNIS (ROYALS) 300/1

Jake ODORIZZI (TWINS) 300/1

Jesus LUZARDO (ATHLETICS) 300/1

Yusei KIKUCHI (MARINERS) 300/1

Mike MINOR (RANGERS) 300/1

Marco GONZALES (MARINERS) 500/1

John MEANS (ORIOLES) 500/1

Alex COBB (ORIOLES) 500/1

Jose URQUIDY (ASTROS) 500/1

Justus SHEFFIELD (MARINERS) 500/1

Dylan CEASE (WHITE SOX) 1000/1

MORE FROM SI GAMBLING:

MLB Pitching Wins Leader: Favorites, Long Shots and Players You Must Avoid

AL and NL MVP Favorites and Longshot Plays

MLB World Series 2020 Favorites and Underdog Plays

MLB 2020 Division Winners: Favorites and Best Bets

Astros Cheating Scandal Has Led to Interesting Prop Bet