The 2020 ACC men's basketball tournament will get underway on Tuesday from Greensboro Coliseum. Florida State earned the No. 1 seed by winning the league's regular-season race on the strength of a 16-4 record within the conference. The Seminoles captured their first ACC regular-season crown since joining the league back in 1991. The Virginia Cavaliers earned the No. 2 seed. Tony Bennett has quietly guided Virginia to an 11-1 record in its last 12 ACC conference games. The Louisville Cardinals slid into the No. 3 seed while Duke locked up the No. 4 seed.

Although it has been a real down year for the ACC, the conference still offers four teams that are ranked inside the AP Top 25. Last season, the Blue Devils defeated the Seminoles 73-63 in the ACC tournament final. This year, the oddsmakers over at the Westgate Superbook Las Vegas are expecting a repeat of 2019, with Mike Krzyzewski's squad listed as the favorites at +120.

The analytics, according to the KenPom rankings, are in agreement with the sportsbooks listing Duke as the team to beat in this year's tournament. No. 1 seed Florida State, which sports a 26-5 overall record, is the highest-ranked ACC team but is just the third betting choice at +400 slightly behind Louisville (+300).

Virginia, which is the hottest team in the conference after winning 11 of its last 12, is the fourth betting choice at odds of 6/1. The winner of this tournament will likely only come from one of these four teams, so bettors will have a 25% chance of choosing the eventual champion at plus odds.

Duke, Virginia and Louisville were all 15-5 in conference play, one game back of Florida State. The sharps out in Vegas are fading an inconsistent Duke club at the short odds and are instead backing the No. 1 seed Seminoles at odds of +400 and the No. 2 Cavaliers at solid odds of +700. Since Duke and Florida State will most likely have to face each other on Friday night in the semifinals, my suggestion is to roll with the hottest team on the bottom part of the bracket at odds of 7/1. I envision Virginia will have the easiest path of the top four seeds to make it to the championship game on Saturday night.

Pick: Virginia Cavaliers (7/1)

ACC Tournament Betting Odds

Team Odds Duke +120 Louisville +300 Florida State +400 Virginia +700 NC State +3000 Notre Dame +3000 Syracuse +3000 Clemson +4000 North Carolina +6000 Miami +10000 Virginia Tech +20000 Wake Forest +30000 Pitt +50000 Boston College +500000

Odds courtesy of Westgate Superbook

2020 ACC Tournament schedule

Location: Greensboro Coliseum — Greensboro, N.C.

First round — Tuesday, March 10

Game 1: No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Pittsburgh | 4:30 pm ET

Game 2: No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 North Carolina | 7 pm ET

Second round — Wednesday, March 11

Game 3: No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Miami | Noon EST

Game 4: No. 5 NC State vs. Game 1 winner | 2 pm ET

Game 5: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Boston College | 7 pm ET

Game 6: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Game 2 winner | 9 pm ET

Quarterfinals — Thursday, March 12

Game 7: No. 1 Florida State vs. Game 3 winner | 12:30 pm ET

Game 8: No. 4 Duke vs. Game 4 winner | 2:30 pm ET

Game 9: No. 2 Virginia vs. Game 5 winner | 7 pm ET

Game 10: No. 3 Louisville vs. Game 6 winner | 9 pm ET

Semifinals — Friday, March 13

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 7 pm ET

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 9 pm ET

ACC tournament championship game — Saturday, March 14

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 8:30 pm ET

