The Olympics are postponed to 2021, odds to win next year's March Madness tournament are released and Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey can be on your fantasy football team forever.

It's Tuesday, March 24 and we have the three things to know for fantasy sports and gambling. Lets get to it...

Number One: March Madness odds are set for 2021

March Madness was canceled for 2020, but who will cut down the nets in 2021? The odds for next year are already up at the William Hill Sportsbook.

There are four favorites with 10-to-1 odds: Gonzaga, Duke, Kentucky and Kansas. Virginia, Baylor, and Michigan State are in the next group of teams with odds ranging from 12-to-1 through 18-to-1.

George Mason, Arkansas Little Rock, San Francisco, Tulane and U-Mass are at the very bottom of the board with 3000-to-1 odds (Editor's note: Don’t bet on those teams to win the tournament).

Number Two: Olympics are Postponed for First Time Ever

The International Olympic Committee announced the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be postponed until 2021 because of the coronavirus. Currently the USA is the favorite to win the most gold medals at even money. China is next at 7-to-1 followed by England at 9-to-1. Japan, the host country, rounds out the top four at 12-to-1.

Number Three: McCaffrey and Cook in Fantasy Football FOREVER? YES PLEASE!

Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffrey were two of the best running backs in all of fantasy football in 2019. How would you like to have them for the rest of their careers? Our partners at FullTimeFantasy can make that happen. You can buy a dynasty team that is already loaded with fantasy football superstars like Cook or McCaffrey by heading over to PlayFFWC.com for more details.