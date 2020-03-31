Casinos Hopeful for Relief from CARES Act

With 650,000 employees laid off and $43.5 billion in lost revenue, the casino industry it seeking relief from the CARES Act.

Here are the stories that matter from Tuesday, March 31st in the world of sports gambling and fantasy sports.

Casinos Looking For Relief

The United States Government passed a $2 trillion stimulus package which will provide tax relief and support for businesses and workers. It is still unclear if the gaming industry will benefit from the CARES act. The relief package during Hurricane Katrina did not support the casino industry, but now with a reported 650,000 employees out of work and $43.5 billion in lost revenue, the American Gaming Association is hopeful the government will recognize the importance of providing it relief.

New Start Date for Postponed Olympics

The International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers have finalized a new date for the 2020 Olympic games. The opening ceremony will now take place on July 23, 2021. It's almost exactly one year after the original date which was scheduled for this summer on July 24th. The games will run from July 23rd through August 8th.

A professor of sports economics at Kansai University says delaying the Olympic games one year brings on an estimated additional cost of $4 billion. That ’s on top of the 12.6 billion Japan has already spent on organizing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

More Content Coming Soon

Coming up this week on Sports Illustrated we take a deeper dive into the NFL Draft with an extended look at prop bets: How many quarterbacks will get picked in Round 1? Which team will draft Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy? Which team will have more 1st round picks LSU or Alabama? Our gambling analysts have your covered when it comes to making picks for the NFL Draft at the end of April.