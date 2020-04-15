2020 NFL Prop Bet: How Many TDs Will Sam Darnold Throw?

How many touchdowns will Jets QB Sam Darnold throw in 2020? Let's break down the number set by DraftKings Sportsbook.

For today's daily prop bet, we discuss the total touchdown passes for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. DraftKings Sportsbook has the number set at 22.5.

In his rookie season, Darnold threw 18 touchdown passes in 13 games. Last season, Darnold threw 19 touchdown passes in 13 games, so a big part of Darnold being able to get over the posted total of 22.5 will be playing in all 16 games for the first time in his career.

In order for Darnold to throw more than 22 touchdown passes in 2020, the Jets need to get better at the wide receiver position.

Last season, Jamison Crowder led the Jets with six touchdown receptions. Robby Anderson and tight end Ryan Griffin were second, each catching five touchdown passes. This season, Darnold will not have Anderson to stretch the field. Luckily for the Jets, this is a deep draft class at the wide receiver position.

The Jets have the 11th overall pick in this year's draft. They do need offensive line to help, but I don't see how they can pass on Alabama stud receiver Jerry Jeudy at 11. Even if the Jets don't take Jeudy, I still think they can grab a talented wideout later in the draft.

Another season in Adam Gase's system coupled with good health and a talented young receiver, Darnold should have his best statistical season of his career. SI Jets reporter Kristian Dyer agrees Darnold could be on track for a good season this year especially if you look at how he finished last season, Dyer writes:

"Last year, despite missing three games early in the season with mononucleosis, Darnold still improved on key numbers such as passing yards, completion percentage, and touchdown to interception ratio. All key indicators showing growth."

The Play: OVER 22.5 TD Passes