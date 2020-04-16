Zach Ertz didn't live up to his superb 2018 stats in 2019. Can he rebound? Corey Parson determines whether Ertz will be over or under 7.5 TDs in 2020.

Today for our daily prop bet, we look at the Philadelphia Eagles, reigning NFC East Champions, and their superb tight end Zach Ertz. The FanDuel SportsBook has a prop bet available on how many touchdowns receptions Ertz will catch in the 2020 season. FanDuel has the number set at 7.5.

For the past two seasons, Ertz has been QB Carson Wentz's go-to guy. In 2018, Ertz had a career year. He caught an insane 116 passes, to go along with 1,163 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Unfortunately, Ertz was not as dominant last season, but he was still very, very good. Wentz and Ertz connected 88 times for over 900 receiving yards with six TD receptions.

One of the reasons why Ertz's TD total went down was the development of second-year TE Dallas Goedert. From his rookie to sophomore seasons, Goedert had production increases across the board: 44 targets to 87 targets, 33 receptions to 58 receptions, and four to five touchdowns. Goedert's numbers should continue to improve in the Eagles system. SI Eagles reporter Ed Kracz stated recently that "Ertz and Goedert are the best 1-2 tight end punch in the NFL." He goes on to say, "Tight end may be the only position on the Eagles that doesn't have a question mark next to it."

Wide receiver, on the other hand, is another story, but the Eagles will likely address that position in the upcoming NFL draft. Most mocks have them taking LSU WR Justin Jefferson. Add in the second-year RB Miles Sanders, and Wentz will have plenty of targets available to him. With so many weapons on offense, I would bet the under on Ertz and I'm calling for him to catch seven touchdowns in 2020, just short of the 7.5 O/U.

The Play: UNDER 7.5 TD receptions