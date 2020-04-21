Joe Burrow 1st Overall Pick: Sportsbooks Don't Want That Action

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is such a heavy favorite to get picked by the Bengals, sportsbooks are essentially making it impossible to bet on him going first overall.

Stories Shaping Sports and Business, Thursday April 21st

Joe Burrow Locked in as No. 1 Pick

The Cincinnati Bengals have the first pick in this year’s NFL Draft and LSU quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy Winner Joe Burrow is such a heavy favorite, sportsbooks are essentially making it unrealistic for bettors to wager on Burrow coming off the board with the first pick.

MGM has set the odds at -10000 and FanDuel set it at -100000. Meaning if bettors want to win $100 and wager through MGM, they’d have to risk $10,000. If gambling on FanDuel, bettors would have to risk $100,000 just to win back $100.

Cincinnati is in desperate need for a quarterback and Burrow was the best passer in all of college football in 2019, ultimately leading his team to a victory in the National Championship.

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday April 23 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

A-Rod and J-Lo Want to Buy the Mets

Former Yankees third baseman Alex Rodriguez and his fiancee Jennifer Lopez are reportedly interested in buying the New York Mets. According to a Variety report, Rodriguez and Lopez retained JPMorgan Chase to “raise capital for a potential bid.”

Current Mets owners Steve and Jeff Wilpon have been searching for potential buyers of the MLB franchise for the last few years but several deals have fell through, including one in the last six months to billionaire Steve Cohen for an estimated $2.6 billion.

Rodriguez’s former teammate Derek Jeter put up $25 million to buy 4% of the Marlins during a $1.2 billion purchase of the Miami MLB franchise in 2017. Collectively, the couple has a reported net worth of $750 million.

Some States Plan on Reopening

There are over 2.5 million cases of the coronavirus worldwide with over 171,000 deaths.

The U.S. has over 788,000 cases, New York has over 251,000 cases of the virus and Spain has 200,000 cases. Italy, which has over 181,000 cases of the virus is now looking to start to ease the coronavirus lockdown on May 4, but the rollback will be cautious and calculated, warned the prime minister.

However, some states in the U.S. are looking to ease their lockdowns as soon as this week, with Georgia governor saying that as of this Friday some businesses would re-open—including tattoo parlors, hair stylists, nail salons and massage therapists. Then next Monday, restaurants and private social clubs will be able to reopen their doors.

Governor Bill Lee of Tennessee said that he will let the safer-at-home order expire on April 30, meaning that many businesses will be able to reopen as of May 1.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced the reopening of some department stores and beaches. However, these openings will not be ‘business as usual’ and will adhere to social distancing guidelines.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross contributed to this report