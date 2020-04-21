Will Leonard Fournette Get Traded? If So, Where?

It appears the Jacksonville Jaguars are shopping running back Leonard Fournette. Will they trade him? If they do, what are the most likely destinations?

The seemingly never-ending saga between the Jacksonville Jaguars' front office and running back Leonard Fournette is heating up yet again. Rumors began to surface earlier this week that the Jaguars were looking to trade the fourth-year running back.

The Jaguars and Fournette have fallen on hard times the past two seasons. Fournette has been suspended and fined by the NFL twice for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Jaguars drafted Fournette with the fourth overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. His play on the field has been very good—he's a workhorse back who has two seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards under his belt. Last season, Fournette had more than 1,600 all-purpose yards.

It's not just the Jaguars who are fed up. The feeling is apparently mutual.

Last week, Fournette tweeted that one person was able to ruin the Jaguars' 2017 AFC Championship contending team. The person who Fournette could be referring to is former executive vice president of football operations for the Jaguars, Tom Coughlin. Coughlin has a long history of not being liked by some of his players, and was relieved of his role in Jacksonville in December.

As far as trading Fournette goes, I would bet that it does not happen. There are potential suitors like the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers, but those teams know that Jacksonville wants Fournette off the roster, so why trade for him when the Jaguars will likely just release him once they realize they can't get a deal done?

If Fournette hits the open market, which I think is a real possibility, I'm sure the Kanas City Chiefs would be interested in a true workhorse running back who can carry the ball 200 times and can catch a good amount of passes. I think Fournette would be interested in joining that offense as well.

