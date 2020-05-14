How Many Games Will the Las Vegas Raiders Win This Season?
How many games will the Las Vegas Raiders win this season? They finished 7-9 in their final season in Oakland. Can they improve on that on their maiden voyage into Sin City? Here's where the oddsmakers have set the Raiders' over/under for 2020:
The Raiders started to show tangible progression last year before falling off late in the season with five losses over the final six games. Expect them to take a small step forward this season with the addition of Henry Ruggs III, a healthy Josh Jacobs and an improving young defense. They play in a very tough division, but they can get to eight wins.
The Play: OVER 7.5 (-110)
2020 Schedule
Week 1: @ Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 13 @ 1 p.m. ET
Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, Monday, Sept. 21 @ 8:15 p.m. ET
Week 3: @ New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 27 @ 1 p.m. ET
Week 4: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sunday, Oct. 4 @ 4:25 p.m. ET
Week 5: @ Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 11 @ 1 p.m. ET
Week 6: BYE
Week 7: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 25 @ 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 8: @ Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1 @ 1 p.m. ET
Week 9: @ Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 8 @ 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 15 @ 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 11: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 22 @ 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 12: @ Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 29 @ 1 p.m. ET
Week 13: @ New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6 @ 1 p.m. ET
Week 14: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 13 @ 4:05 p.m. ET
Week 15: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 17 @ 8:20 p.m. ET
Week 16: vs. Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Dec. 26 OR Sunday, Dec. 27, Time TBD
Week 17: @ Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 3 @ 4:25 p.m. ET
Fun Facts to Know:
- Darren Waller broke through for an impact season (90/1145/3), posting an exceptional catch rate (76.9). Only Michael Thomas had more success catching the ball (80.5 percent).
- Derek Carr finished second behind Drew Brees (74.3) in completion rate (70.4) while pushing his yards per pass attempt (7.9) to a career-high level.
- Josh Jacobs scored all seven of his touchdowns at home.
- The Raiders’ defense allowed the highest number in yards per pass attempt (8.28).
- No wide receiver on the team caught over 50 passes.