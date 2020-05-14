Will the Las Vegas Raiders have more or less than 7.5 wins for the 2020 season? We break down their season win total prop bet.

How many games will the Las Vegas Raiders win this season? They finished 7-9 in their final season in Oakland. Can they improve on that on their maiden voyage into Sin City? Here's where the oddsmakers have set the Raiders' over/under for 2020:

Odds courtesy of William Hill

The Raiders started to show tangible progression last year before falling off late in the season with five losses over the final six games. Expect them to take a small step forward this season with the addition of Henry Ruggs III, a healthy Josh Jacobs and an improving young defense. They play in a very tough division, but they can get to eight wins.

The Play: OVER 7.5 (-110)

2020 Schedule

Week 1: @ Carolina Panthers, Sunday, Sept. 13 @ 1 p.m. ET

Week 2: vs. New Orleans Saints, Monday, Sept. 21 @ 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 3: @ New England Patriots, Sunday, Sept. 27 @ 1 p.m. ET

Week 4: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Sunday, Oct. 4 @ 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 5: @ Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Oct. 11 @ 1 p.m. ET

Week 6: BYE

Week 7: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Oct. 25 @ 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 8: @ Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Nov. 1 @ 1 p.m. ET

Week 9: @ Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Nov. 8 @ 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 10: vs. Denver Broncos, Sunday, Nov. 15 @ 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 11: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Nov. 22 @ 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 12: @ Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Nov. 29 @ 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: @ New York Jets, Sunday, Dec. 6 @ 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 13 @ 4:05 p.m. ET

Week 15: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Thursday, Dec. 17 @ 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 16: vs. Miami Dolphins, Saturday, Dec. 26 OR Sunday, Dec. 27, Time TBD

Week 17: @ Denver Broncos, Sunday, Jan. 3 @ 4:25 p.m. ET

Fun Facts to Know: