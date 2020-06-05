NBA Futures Betting: Miami Heat Inside Track to Eastern Conference Finals

With a little guidance from SI Gambling guru Corey Parson, he presents an interesting playoff futures bet on the Miami Heat you should consider.

The NBA has plans in place to return this summer with a 22-team playoff format. When the season came to a pause, the Miami Heat were already in control of their playoff destiny, and when the season resumes, they will have eight games left to play. Miami will have a chance to move up to the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

The FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Miami's listed odds at +900 to win the conference.

Miami Heat insider Shandel Richardson points out that Miami has a young roster and what that means, "When the league resumes the season July 31 in Orlando, they will have eight games before things get real. Nunn, Tyler Herro, Derrick Jones Jr., and Duncan Robinson will compete in the playoffs for the first time."

I agree this team is full of young talent, but when you look back on the pre-pandemic season, the Heat were one of the surprise stories. No one thought they would be this good, which is a credit to head coach Erik Spoelstra. If Miami can get into the third seed, that means they will be able to avoid Milwaukee in the second round.

I would put a sprinkle on Miami at +900, not because I think they will win the conference, but I think they have a decent shot at reaching the conference finals. That's when your hedge your bet. The NBA Playoffs futures market can be very profitable! Roll with me! Don't forget, when we last saw each other, our betting record was 85-75.