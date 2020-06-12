Now that betting lines are out for the 2020 NBA Draft top overall selection, SI Gambling analyst Frankie Taddeo takes a look at the odds of the possible players to hear their name called first.

Now that dates for the NBA Draft Lottery and NBA Draft are rescheduled, we can start to look towards the real excitement: betting on who gets drafted number one overall!

According to a recent NBA release: “If, as tentatively scheduled, the season resumes on July 31, then the 2020 NBA Draft Lottery would be rescheduled for August 25 with the 2020 NBA Draft being held on October 15.”

Despite not knowing the exact draft order, the oddsmakers at the Westgate Superbook in Las Vegas have already posted an early futures market on which player will be the first overall selection in the 2020 Draft.

“The 14 NBA Lottery teams would be the eight teams that do not participate in the restart and the six teams that participate in the restart but do not qualify for the playoffs,” according to the release.

Let’s take a look at the current odds:

Odds courtesy of Westgate Superbook

CONTENDERS:

Anthony Edwards | 6-5, 225 | SF, Georgia | (+125)

Edwards ranks atop the SI NBA Draft Big Board and the former Bulldogs standout is the most talked about name to come off the board as the top overall selection.

James Wiseman | 7-1, 245 | C, Memphis | (+250)

Wiseman played only three games at Memphis after serving a 12-game suspension, but his size will be sure to draw the attention of NBA GM’s.

In an interview that was conducted by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the talented Wiseman stated his frustrations about not being able to play: "It was like the worst place you could possibly be. Just having the mental agony and the suffering, crying every night because I just wanted to get on the court so much."

LaMelo Ball | 6-6, 180 | PG, Illawarra Hawks | (3/1)

The younger brother of New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, LaMelois a well known name in many circles due to his family name and celebrity status.

Obi Toppin | 6-9, 220 | PF, Dayton | (5/1)

He is as gifted as they come and the excitement will only build as the draft approaches for the 2020 Naismith Award winner.

MIDDLE OF THE ROAD:

Deni Avdija | 6-8, 210 | SF, Maccabi Tel Aviv | (30/1)

Deni is hoping to become Israel's first major NBA star but he will have his work cut out to hear his name called first.

Killian Hayes | 6-5, 192 | PG, Ratiopharm Ulm | (50/1)

Hayes has emerged as one of the safest guard prospects but it will be hard for any bettor to back in this market even at healthy odds.

LONGSHOTS:

Isaac Okoro | 6-6, 225 | SF, Auburn | (80/1)

Onyeka Okongwu | 6-9, 245 | C, USC | (100/1)

Tyrese Haliburton | 6-5, 175 | PG, Iowa State | (100/1)

Cole Anthony | 6-3, 190 | PG, North Carolina | (100/)

RJ Hampton | 6-4, 175 | PG, New Zealand Breakers | (100/1)

Precious Achiuwa | 6-9, 2255 | F, Memphis | (100/1)

For early bettors with strong opinions, now is the time to strike. These odds will undoubtedly change once the lottery takes place in August and more opinions of the top teams start to become known.