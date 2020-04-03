Oregon senior Sabrina Ionescu and Dayton sophomore Obi Toppin were named the Naismith Player of the Year in women's and men's college basketball, respectively, on Friday.

Ionescu, a finalist for the award last season, also took home Pac-12 Women’s Player of the Year honors for the third consecutive season. During her college career, she recorded a Division I men's or women's record 26 career triple-doubles and a single-season record eight triple-doubles.

“It’s an honor to be able to receive the Naismith Trophy,” Ionescu said in a statement. “I’m humbled and grateful to receive such a prestigious award, and I couldn’t have done it without my teammates and coaches. Being able to play the game I love with people that I love has been nothing short of amazing.”

Toppin had a breakout sophomore season for Dayton, averaging 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63.3% from the field and 39.0% from deep.

He became the first Flyer to be named the Atlantic 10 Conference Player of the Year and the first to take home Naismith Player of the Year honors.

"The Naismith Trophy is an amazing honor. When you look at the other finalists, they are all great players who had great seasons, so you have to give them congratulations for that. I definitely want to thank the Atlanta Tipoff Club, everyone on the committee and everyone who voted for me,” Toppin said. “I also have to thank my teammates and my coaches. Without them pushing me every day, I would not be the person and player I am today."