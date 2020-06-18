NBA Playoffs Betting: The Philadelphia 76ers Best Bets Strategy

Despite a poor road record, SI Gambling expert Corey Parson has a strategy in place for how you should bet on the Philadelphia 76ers.

Everyone around the NBA would agree that the Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most talented teams on paper. The problem is for head coach Brett Brown's bunch, NBA games are not played on paper, they are played on the court. The Sixers looked great at times before the season came to a pause.

Unfortunately, I believe Philadelphia would have likely been a first-round exit. Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Tobias Harris make up a nice core, but the Sixers came off as unfocused. Philadelphia played their best basketball on their home court. Their home victories over the Lakers, Celtics, Clippers, and Bucks are some of the highlights. The underlying issue is they are one of the worst road teams. The Sixers are 10-24 on the road.

When the season resumes next month in Orlando, Philadelphia could be in a good spot if only for one reason: the health of Ben Simmons.

Philadelphia 76ers Insider Justin Grasso said about Simmons, "But as the NBA continues its multi-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 76ers fully expect Simmons to be back in action when the league restarts in July."

A healthy Simmons is an excellent thing, but what may serve them the best is focus. When a team as talented as the Sixers has such a poor record on the road, it says that the team lacks focus. The Sixers with all this talent have road losing streaks of two, three, and four games (twice).

When the Sixers get to the bubble in Orlando, they will have no choice but to come together. Most nights, they will be underdogs, especially against quality teams. I would fade the public in these games and cash tickets on the Sixers.