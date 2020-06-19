The Wynn Las Vegas is the first casino to bring back its buffet with a new re-imagined concept. Plus, the Circa Resort & Casino is ahead of schedule with its grand opening.

One of the staples of Las Vegas casinos, the buffets, were thought to be a lost cause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Wynn Las Vegas is the first to bring them back, but with a twist.

“The buffet is reopening with a re-imagined all-you-can-eat concept that combines the abundance of the traditional buffet with the benefits of a full-service restaurant,” according to a company release.

The announcement marks Wynn as the first casino in the state to reopen its buffet-style restaurant, treating guests to endless servings of nearly 90 dishes. The biggest change is that the buffet will now serve customers the food at the diner's table as opposed to the previous style of ‘self-serve’.

“Bringing the buffet to the guests, diners will now order a selection of dishes with their server from a menu. Well-portioned versions of their selections will then be delivered to the table, with the option to reorder as many times as desired within a two-hour period.”

The Wynn gourmet buffet will continue to feature a wide variety of high-end choices, ranging from lamb chops, steak, lobster, crab legs, and sushi. Guests will still be treated to enjoy a full variety of desserts, ice creams, and sorbets.

“The buffet will reopen with a robust health and cleanliness program that includes physical distancing, touchless technologies and both disposable single-use and QR code downloadable menus.”

In addition, a new change all tourists should be aware of is that reservations are now required which can also be done online. According to the release from the Wynn, weekday brunch will come in at $36.99 with weekday dinner at $59.99. On the weekends, brunch will be priced at $48.99 and weekend dinner goes up to $65.99.

The new Vegas is adjusting for the new reality; continuing to roll out imaginative ways to recreate itself. It’s become yet another attempt to bring back guests with the amenities loved by many in a new socially distanced world.

Circa Resort & Casino Ahead of Schedule

Via a company release, the Circa Resort & Casino will be opening ahead of schedule on October 28, 2020. The 1.25 million-square-foot integrated casino-resort downtown property will be opening its doors prior to the previously planned date of sometime in December 2020.

“Sometimes life throws you curveballs, and 2020 has been an unpredictable year for the entire world,” said CEO and developer Derek Stevens.

“However, thanks to the creativity and ingenuity from our partners at McCarthy Building Companies Inc. and Tré Builders, we can move forward on this accelerated path and have an opening unlike Las Vegas has experienced. We are excited to see what the future holds and to give visitors and locals something to celebrate.”