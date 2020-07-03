Ways to Bet the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Multiple sportsbooks are offering odds for this year’s Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island. SI Gambling analyst Ben Heisler highlights your best bets!

There may not be fans cheering on the best competitive eaters in the world this July 4 due to COVID-19 restrictions, but that won’t stop the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest from once again taking place in Coney Island.

On the men’s side, Joey Chestnut is the unstoppable force; winner of 12 of the last 13 events in a field of six. The last time he was upset was in the 2015 competition, where Matt Stonie, AKA “The Jordan Spieth of Tubed Beef” brought him down with a 62-60 hot dog advantage.

For the women’s competition, Miki Sudo will be looking to capture her seventh title in the Nathan’s Famous contest.

Television coverage on ESPN will begin at 12 pm ET, starting with the crowning of the women’s champion and then concluding with the men’s final.

Where to Bet the Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

Oddsmakers at both DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook have set up straight winner bets for the men’s competition, as well as props under the total number of hot dogs consumed.

On both sites, Joey Chestnut is currently a -1000 favorite to win the contest, meaning bettors would need to risk $1,000 to win $100. However, there is a stark difference in the potential return between the sites if bettors are to bet on the field.

At DraftKings, bettors would only be paid out at +550 odds (bet $100 to win $550) if anyone in the field upsets the champion in Chestnut.

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

However, FanDuel offers odds of +1400 (bet $100 to win $1,400) for both Darron Breedon and Geoffrey Esper, as well as +1200 (bet $100 to win $1,200 for the field (excluding Breedon and Esper).

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (CO)

As for the prop on total number of hot dogs consumed by the men's winner, DraftKings has offered multiple numbers for bettors to decide on: 72.5 and 74.5. FanDuel is sticking with just the 72.5, with slight juice towards the over.

Last year, Chestnut devoured 71 hot dogs for the title.

On the women's side, FanDuel is offering odds for Sudo against the field, as well as a prop on total hot dogs consumed for the winner.

Sudo, like Chestnut, is a -1000 favorite, with the field lining up as a +600 underdog. The total number of hot dogs has been set at 40.5, with heavy juice on the over at -164.

Last year, Sudo ate 31 hot dogs to claim victory.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook (CO)

Our SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo wrote up this bet in his betting preview for the Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series this July 4th at Belmont Park. Joey Chestnut has won 12 of the last 13 contests and is currently the favorite at odds of -125 to eat more hot dogs on Coney Island’s boardwalk in Brooklyn, over the $2 payout return of the Exacta wager in the Met Mile.

Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest Best Bets

After speaking with Don Povia, the manager for legendary competitive eater Kobayashi, I've been inclined to take the unders for both of these bets. Crowd plays a major factor in the eater's ability to remain motivated and be pushed throughout the contest.

However, there's also the weather. Normally, the eaters are consuming franks in hot, humid sticky conditions. But this year, the contest is indoors, and a climate controlled environment should play for a huge advantage.

Chestnut has a world record at stake with 72, and after hitting 71 last year, he should be able to get right back to that number and clear it by a dog or two.

Sudo is the tricky one. Her winning total last year was 31, so to jump to 41 seems egregious even in air conditioning. I also think this number may continue to climb, so bettors can wait to jump on the under.

The Plays:

- OVER 72.5 hot dogs by the men's winner

- UNDER 40.5 hot dogs by the women's winner