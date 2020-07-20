Mark Cuban Battles Ted Cruz on Twitter

The Dallas Mavericks owner took to Twitter to express his thoughts on players protesting during the National Anthem, and ended up in a twitter fight with the Senator from Texas.

Cuban Criticizes Cruz

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban took a stand on twitter regarding players and professional athletes standing or kneeling during the national anthem.

Cuban tweeted, "The National Anthem Police in this country are out of control. If you want to complain, complain to your boss and ask why they don't play the National Anthem every day before you start work.”

Cuban’s social media post caught the attention of Texas Senator Ted Cruz who responded "Really??!?NBA is telling everyone who stands for the flag, who honors our cops and our veterans, to “piss off”? In Texas, no less. Good luck with that.”

Cuban responded with some choice words for Cruz, calling out the Senator for sub-tweeting him instead of responding to Cuban directly. It’s a fairly long exchange which you can check out in full here:

Sports Cards Industry is Exploding

The sports card industry is seeing massive growth in popularity and on Sunday, a LeBron James rookie card was auctioned off for an eye-popping $1.8 million. The highest amount for a sports card of a modern-day player. The card is autographed by LeBron James and includes a piece of cloth from one of his jerseys. Only 23 of those cards were made.

Vayner Media CEO and friend of the program Gary Vaynerchuck has been touting the explosion of the sports card industry and with this recent record-setting auction, the hobby as most enthusiasts refer to it as is quickly going mainstream.

Coronavirus and Business Update:

There are 14.5 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 607,000 deaths. The U.S. has over 3.7 million cases with over 140,000 deaths. There’s a new study out from South Korea which offers some answers to the questions around kids returning back to school and what could happen. The study found that children under 10 transmit the virus at nearly half the rate that adults do. However, children aged 10 to 19 can spread the virus at the same rate as adults. This is one of the largest studies of its kind and overall suggests that kids going back to school could lead to clusters of outbreaks in communities in both children and adults.

President Donald Trump is resurrecting the White House coronavirus task force briefings. And this comes as the U.S. Senate returned on Monday to start negotiations on the next economic package to help the economy weather the ongoing pandemic. This comes as the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which puts an extra $600 in the pockets of millions of Americans who have filed for unemployment during the pandemic, is set to end at the end of the week. And Warner Brother’s Tenet has been pulled from its planned mid-August release date. A new release date has not yet been named.

We got news from AstraZeneca and Oxford University about their coronavirus vaccine candidate. The data looks promising from the early-stage trial of a key coronavirus vaccine study Monday in London that could lead to its broader use before the end of the year. The details, published in the U.K. medical journal The Lancet, showed what the two groups described as humoral and cellular immune responses in human trials, with an acceptable safety profile. The study also showed 'potent' cellular and humoral immunogenicity in all 1,077 participants in the Phase 1/Phase II study.“The immune responses observed following vaccination are in line with what we expect will be associated with protection against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, although we must continue with our rigorous clinical trial program to confirm this,” said Andrew Pollard, chief investigator of the Oxford Vaccine Trial at Oxford University and co-author of the trial.