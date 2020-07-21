Michael Jordan’s Jumpman Brand Expands Partnership With NBA

NBA jerseys will have a new look for the 2020-2021 season as the iconic Jumpman logo will be patched onto uniforms for the league's Statement Edition.

Jumpman To Be Featured on NBA's Statement Edition Uniforms

Michael Jordan’s Jumpman brand announced an expanded partnership with the National Basketball Association. The Jumpman logo will now be incorporated onto the NBA’s Statement Edition uniforms for all 30 of the league’s teams.

The Statement Edition jerseys are reserved for the NBA’s major rivalry matchups and special occasions. Fans can start buying those jerseys in October. According to reports, Nike saw $3.14 billion in revenue from the Jumpman Brand in 2019.

NFL Finds Coronavirus Testing Partner

The NFL has found their partner for coronavirus testing.

Monday Night on CNBC’s Mad Money, the Executive Chairman of BioReference Laboratories, Dr. Jon Cohen, told our partner Jim Cramer that they will provide daily coronavirus tests for all 32 teams across 30 cities. BioReference Labs is also the testing partner for the NBA and MLS.

According to ProFootballTalk, BioReference is expected to administer 120 tests per team, per day with extra tests available if needed. Sports Business Daily is reporting the total bill for the NFL is around $75 million.

Daily COVID-19 tests are required for the first two weeks of Training Camp which is set to start for some teams later this week. According to CNBC, the league says they will then shift to testing every other day as long as the positive test ratio remains under 5%.

BioReference was also selected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to provide antibody testing as part of the agency's Emergency Response program.

Jim Cramer told TheStreet's Katherine Ross, when she asked whether or not younger investors should take a look at Opko - the company behind BioReference. Last night, he said that the news was dismissed by investors, but today it seems to be attracting quite a bit of attention.

Daily Business and Coronavirus Update

There are 14.7 million cases of the virus worldwide, with over 611,000 deaths. The U.S. has over 3.8 million cases with over 141,000 deaths. The CDC released data that shows that the number of people infected by the coronavirus in various parts of the U.S. is anywhere from two to 13 times higher than the reported rates that we are seeing.

The U.S. Department of Justice has accused a pair of Chinese hackers on Tuesday of targeting vaccine development on behalf of China’s intelligence service. This accusation comes after the U.S., the U.K. and Canada accused Russia of trying to steal information.

Finally, Winn-Dixie--a supermarket chain--will now require customers to wear masks. This is a reversal of its previous stance which did not enforce mask-wearing.

Winn-Dixie parent company Southeastern Grocers announced that its position had “evolved” and that it would begin to require all customers and staff to don masks effective July 27. Winn-Dixie joins a growing list of large supermarkets and retailers who now require customers to wear masks in their stores. Costco, Walmart, supermarket chain Kroger and department store Kohl's all require patrons to don face coverings, as do Starbucks and Apple.

TheStreet's Katherine Ross contributed to this report.