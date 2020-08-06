The Denver-based sportsbook is set to become the official and exclusive gaming partner for the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche, Colorado Mammoth, as well as the Pepsi Center.

Despite concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic preventing fans from attending sporting events, the sports betting landscape across the country continues to thrive and move forward.

Sports Illustrated Gambling has learned exclusively that PointsBet Sportsbook has entered into a multi-year partnership with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, LLC ("KSE").

The agreement makes PointsBet the official and exclusive partner of the Denver Nuggets of the National Basketball Association, Colorado Avalanche of the National Hockey League, Colorado Mammoth of the National Lacrosse League, and the home arena of all three teams, the Pepsi Center.

As part of the deal, PointsBet also becomes an official sports betting partner of KSE’s Altitude TV and Altitude Sports Radio, which will feature PointsBet data integration into their programming. The sportsbook, headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is looking to make a lasting impression with sports bettors in their home city.

"Sports fans are hungry for the added dimension that fantasy sports and gaming add to their experience. We know that Nuggets, Avs, and Mammoth fans will be excited to have the opportunity to engage more deeply with their favorite teams via PointsBet” KSE EVP & Chief Operating Officer Matt Hutchings said.

“PointsBet demonstrated just how much they value Denver and the Rocky Mountain Region, when they chose to locate their United States headquarters here in Colorado. They recognize, as do we, that Denver is a fast-growing and dynamic city home to some of the most passionate sports fans in the world.”

For PointsBet, the opportunity to enter into a partnership with Kroenke aligns with their long-term business goal to become a household name on the Colorado sports scene.

“It was instant from day one there were shared values between the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment team and PointsBet, with a clear focus for putting our fans and customers first. We’ve long stated that our goal is to become synonymous with Colorado sports betting, and this exclusive partnership with our hometown teams in the Denver Nuggets, Colorado Avalanche and Colorado Mammoth, plus premium entertainment spaces within their playing arena, is a momentous step in that process,” noted Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet USA.

“We have defined ourselves via our proprietary, in-house technology on delivering the fastest and easiest sports betting experience in the USA, and Denver sports fans in the arena or at home watching games on the Altitude Sports Network will be provided many ways to elevate their viewing experience engaging with our market-leading PointsBet Sportsbook app.”

It was shared with SI Gambling that as part of the multi-year deal, KSE will unveil in-arena improvements in three distinct areas: the PointsBet Sports Bar, an outdoor patio extension of the PointsBet Sports Bar, and the PointsBet Premium Club.

The unique offering of PointsBetting clearly seems to be a motivational factor in the union between the two parties. As is explained on their website:

“PointsBetting is completely different to fixed odds betting because your potential winnings or losses from a bet aren’t fixed, but variable right until the end of the game.”

This style of wagering can lead to a financial windfall or fire a crippling blow to your bankroll on just one single wager.

Additional details of the partnership include PointsBet data to be integrated into both pre-game and in-game features. Among those in-game features will be an app intended to enhance fan engagement at Nugget and Avalanche home games.

PointsBet and KSE also announced the following arena upgrades.

"KSE will also unveil a new in-arena destination at Pepsi Center to be live for the 2020-21 seasons, featuring three distinct areas: the PointsBet Sports Bar, an outdoor patio extension of the PointsBet Sports Bar, and the PointsBet Premium Club. Pepsi Center’s club level will also undergo a rebrand for the 2020-21 seasons, now to be called the “PointsBet Club Level” featuring signage from the sportsbook, brand ambassador placements, and more. KSE will also unveil significantly enhanced in-arena WiFi for the 2020-21 seasons, complementing PointsBet’s market-leading speed and ease of use across every customer touchpoint within the PointsBet app. On gamedays, PointsBet will display prominent, broadcast-visible branding and signage, including on the stanchions at Denver Nuggets games and on the ice and dasher boards for Avalanche contests."

Though not yet available in the state of Colorado, PointsBet announced that they expect to release their sports wagering application for all sports bettors within the Centennial State in the very near future.