FREE "Vegas Whispers" College Football Play - Alabama vs. Tennessee

The slate for college football this weekend is superb with 20 top 25 teams in action and is subsequently offering bettors some premier matchups throughout the day.

Editor's Note - Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and are subject to change.

Alabama at Tennessee

Spread: Alabama: -21 (-110) | Tennessee: +21 (-110)

Total: 66– Over: (-110) | Under: 66 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TEN: 29% | ALA: 71%

Game Info: Saturday October 24, 2020 3:30pm EST / 12:30pm PST

The line has bounced around moderately since its opening in favor of No. 2 Alabama (4-0 SU; 2-2 ATS) as 20.5-point favorites in several shops in Las Vegas over Tennessee (2-2 SU; 1-2-1ATS) and now stands at 21-points at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The public and sharps have found value in backing a Crimson Tide squad that looked very impressive, after defeating No. 4 Georgia 41-24 as 6-point favorites last week. Bettors are laying the points here in a battle of SEC rivals.

Alabama has dominated the series of late, winning the last 13 in the series SU dating back to 2007, while also lining the pockets of bettors going 7-3 ATS in the last 10 matchups overall. Expect that trend to continue on Saturday.

This game could get out of hand real quick if Volunteers QB Jarrett Guarantano continues his recent issue of turning the ball over. If that trend continues on Saturday, Alabama QB Mac Jones could put up huge numbers if even if awarded consistent short fields to work with. Jones, who has completed 78.3% of his passes with an outstanding 12:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio, has strongly entered the Heisman Trophy discussion.

The Vegas Whispers sharps expect Alabama to cover this number with relative ease, thanks to the running of Najee Harris (team-high 11 TDs) and the playmaking of emerging star WR Jaylen Waddle (22.3 yds/per rec; 4 TDs).

FREE VEGAS WHISPERS PLAY: Alabama -21

