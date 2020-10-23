NCAA football predictions: Picks for Big Ten, SEC, Big 12 - Sports Illustrated
SI.com
NCAAF
NFLNCAAFMLBNBAFANTASYSOCCERHOCKEYNCAABSubscribe
Search

College Football Expert Picks: Big Ten's Return Leads the Weekend

Author:
Publish date:

The week Big Ten and Mountain West football fans have been waiting for is here: both conferences join the schedule this weekend, with the Big Ten kicking off its 2020 season when Illinois travels to No. 14 Wisconsin for a Friday night clash in Madison. The rest of the league will play on Saturday, with matchups including Michigan–Minnesota, Ohio State–Nebraska and Penn StateIndiana. In the MWC, Hawaii takes on Fresno State in an under-the-radar Saturday-night clash out west. 

As the schedule expands, so does SI's picks. This week our writers are predicting 15 games, drawing from both the Power 5 and Group of Five.

Standings to Date

Molly Geary: 39–15
Ross Dellenger: 35–19
Michael Shapiro: 34–20
Pat Forde: 33–21

While these picks are for entertainment purposes only, SI recently launched our Premium Betting Membership backed by Vegas Insiders. SI Fantasy PRO members get real-time betting alerts whenever information comes in.

SI-BUTTON-GET-THE-PICKS (1)

YOU MAY LIKE

Michigan's Zach Charbonnet during a 2019 game
Play
College Football

Expert Picks: Big Ten's Return Leads the Weekend

With the Big Ten and Mountain West back, this weekend's college football slate is its biggest in 2020.

CARSON 2
Play
NFL

Carson Wentz Silences Critics...For Now

Carson Wentz quieted the noise around him in leading the Eagles to comeback win over Giants

CARSON 2
Play
Video

Unchecked: Carson Wentz's Clutch Play in Eagles Win Silences the Doubters, For Now

Carson Wentz led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 4th quarter comeback win over the New York Giants and into sole possession of first place in the not so stellar NFC East. But Sports Illustrated host Robin Lundberg explains how Wentz's performance was notable not so much for what it ...read more

  • 14 minutes ago

Daniel Jonesa

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 7 Defenses - Fades, Matchups, Sleepers & DFS Bargains

Week 7 start 'em and sit 'em recommendations for the team defense position from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

SI_FANTASY_V-W7-TE_1020
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 7 Tight Ends - Fades, Matchups, Sleepers & DFS Bargains

Week 7 start 'em and sit 'em recommendations for the tight end position from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.

Giants' Daniel Jones stumbles after long run
Play
Extra Mustard

Listen to the Spanish and Radio Calls of Jones’s Stumble

Here are the calls of Daniel Jones’s hilarious blooper that you probably didn’t hear.

SI_FANTASY_W7_V_RB
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Week 7 Running Backs - Fades, Matchups, Sleepers & DFS Bargains

Week 7 start 'em and sit 'em recommendations for the running back position from senior fantasy football expert Michael Fabiano.