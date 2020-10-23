Expert Picks: Big Ten's Return Leads the Weekend

The week Big Ten and Mountain West football fans have been waiting for is here: both conferences join the schedule this weekend, with the Big Ten kicking off its 2020 season when Illinois travels to No. 14 Wisconsin for a Friday night clash in Madison. The rest of the league will play on Saturday, with matchups including Michigan–Minnesota, Ohio State–Nebraska and Penn State–Indiana. In the MWC, Hawaii takes on Fresno State in an under-the-radar Saturday-night clash out west.

As the schedule expands, so does SI's picks. This week our writers are predicting 15 games, drawing from both the Power 5 and Group of Five.

Standings to Date

Molly Geary: 39–15

Ross Dellenger: 35–19

Michael Shapiro: 34–20

Pat Forde: 33–21



