2020 World Series Game 3 Betting Breakdown – Who Takes Control of a 1-1 Series?

SI Gambling analyst Roy Larking previews Game 3 of the 2020 MLB World Series, featuring Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, and offers his best bet on this pivotal contest.

Now a best-of-five MLB Championship, Los Angeles and Tampa Bay are tied at 1-1 entering Game 3 of the 2020 World Series. The Dodgers rolled to an 8-3 win in Game 1 and the Rays bounced back with 6-4 win in Game 2. For a third straight contest, Los Angeles is the favorite on the moneyline and run line at the DraftKings Sportsbook. A strong pitching matchup has the game total posted at just 7.5 runs. First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET on Friday, October 23, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

2020 MLB World Series Schedule

Game 1 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Tue, 10/20 - Dodgers 8-3

Game 2 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Wed, 10/21 - Rays 6-4

Game 2 Los Angeles at Tampa Bay: Fri, 10/23 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 4 Los Angeles at Tampa Bay: Sat, 10/24 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 5 Los Angeles at Tampa Bay: Sun, 10/25 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 6 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Tue, 10/27 at 8:08 p.m. ET *

Game 7 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Wed, 10/28 at 8:09 p.m. ET *

* If Necessary - All Games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay World Series Game 3 Preview and Pick

Clayton Kershaw pitched six strong innings and was backed by the Dodgers potent offense during an 8-3 victory in Game 1. Kershaw racked up eight strikeouts and allowed just one run on two hits. Los Angeles batters provided lots of run support as they converted ten hits and seven walks into eight runs. The Dodgers scored all their runs between the fourth and sixth innings. Tampa Bay managed just six hits and scored once in the fifth and twice in the seventh inning.

Tampa Bay opened a 5-0 lead, after the top half of the fifth inning, and hung on for a 6-4 victory in Game 2 to tie the series. Rays starter Blake Snell was riding a no-hitter through the first 4.2 innings. Snell finished with two runs allowed, on two hits, and nine strikeouts. Struggling at the plate, going 4 for 48 against New York and Houston, Brandon Lowe hit two home runs to power the Rays offense. The Dodgers struck out 15 times and went 0-6 with runners in scoring position.

Game three features a solid pitching matchup as Walker Buehler heads to the hill for Los Angeles and Charlie Morton gets the call for Tampa Bay. Buehler has allowed 4 runs on 15 hits, with 29 strikeouts, over 19 innings. The Dodgers are 3-1 during his four playoff starts. Morton allowed two runs and four hits in the Rays 8-4 win over the Yankees in ALDS. He gave up nine hits, over 10.1 innings pitched, and didn’t allow a run during two wins against the Astros in the ALCS.

Los Angeles has been mashing on offense as the Dodgers have scored 81 runs (5.8 RPG) over 14 playoff games. Tampa Bay is well off that pace as the Rays have scored 66 runs (4.1 RPG) over 16 postseason contests. Backed by Buehler on the bump - I feel the Dodgers take a 2-1 series lead with a victory in Game 3. Los Angeles is a heavy favorite across the board at DraftKings. Expecting a close contest - I am betting on the Dodgers moneyline price tonight.

2020 World Series Game 3 Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers (-157)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 8:09 p.m. ET

