2020 World Series Game 5 Betting Breakdown – Can Dodgers Bounce Back After Game 4?

Following an incredible Game 4 battle, won 8-7 by Tampa Bay last night, the Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers have split the first four games of the 2020 MLB World Series. A high scoring Fall Classic is now a best-of-three series. For the fifth straight contest, the Rays are posted as underdogs on moneyline and run line at the DraftKings Sportsbook. The game total is posted at eight runs. First pitch for Game 5 is slated for 8:08 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 25, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

2020 MLB World Series Schedule

Game 1 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Tue, 10/20 - Dodgers 8-3

Game 2 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Wed, 10/21 - Rays 6-4

Game 2 Los Angeles at Tampa Bay: Fri, 10/23 - Dodgers 6-2

Game 4 Los Angeles at Tampa Bay: Sat, 10/24 - Rays 8-7

Game 5 Los Angeles at Tampa Bay: Sun, 10/25 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 6 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Tue, 10/27 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 7 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Wed, 10/28 at 8:09 p.m. ET *

* If Necessary - All Games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Los Angeles at Tampa Bay World Series Review and Game 5 Pick

A back-and-forth Fall Classic continues as neither Los Angles or Tampa Bay has managed to win two straight contests. After finishing first overall, in the American and National League respectively, it’s not surprising that the Rays and Dodgers are tied at two games apiece. Los Angeles rolled to an 8-3 victory in Game 1 backed by a strong pitching performance from Clayton Kershaw. The Rays were down 8-1 after six innings and managed just six hits to go along with ten strikeouts.

Rebounding in Game 2, Tampa Bay jumped out to a 5-0 lead and held on for a 6-4 win. After struggling at the plate, going 4-48 during the ALDS and ALCS, Rays’ second baseman Brandon Lowe snapped out of his slump with two home runs and three RBI. The Dodgers managed just five hits and struck of 15 times. Los Angeles was up 5-0 after four innings and rolled to a 6-2 win in Game 3. Walker Buehler allowed one run on three hits and racked up ten strikeouts over six innings.

Looking to take a 3-1 stranglehold, Los Angeles blew three leads and Tampa Bay tied the series with a dramatic 8-7 Game 6 victory. The Dodgers were up 4-2 before Lowe hit a three-run shot to give the Rays a 5-4 lead after six innings. The Dodgers took a 7-6 lead into the bottom of the ninth. With two outs, and runners on first and second, Brett Phillips hit a single that was bobbled by centerfielder Chris Taylor and then catcher Will Smith. That allowed two runs to score and the Rays tied the series.

Both bullpens struggled last night. Five relievers allowed six runs (five earned) and six hits for the Dodgers. Six relievers gave up five runs and ten hits for the Rays. The Game 1 starters are back for Game 5 as Kershaw gets the call for the Dodgers and Tyler Glasnow heads to the hill for Tampa Bay. Kershaw allowed one run on two hits and struck out eight over six innings. Glasnow posted eight strikeouts as well but he allowed six runs, on three hits and six walks, over 4.1 innings.

Momentum switched dramatically in Game 4 as Los Angeles was one out away from a taking commanding 3-1 series lead. Instead, Tampa Bay heads into Game 5 riding high while the Dodgers need to bounce back from a stunning loss. Los Angeles is a veteran team, that’s loaded with World Series experience, and should be able to shake off the loss. The Dodgers have outscored the Rays by a 25-19 margin over four games. I am betting on Kershaw and the Los Angeles run line at DraftKings.

2020 World Series Game 5 Pick: Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 (+112)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 8:08 p.m. ET

