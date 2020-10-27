2020 World Series Game 6 Betting Breakdown – Can the Dodgers Put the Rays Away?

Alternating wins during the first five games of the 2020 MLB Championship, Los Angeles took a 3-2 lead over Tampa Bay with a 4-2 Game 5 victory on Sunday. The Dodgers are now positioned to win their first World Series since 1988.

For the sixth straight contest, Los Angeles is posted as the favorite on the run line and moneyline on the betting board at DraftKings Sportsbook. The game total is posted at eight runs. First pitch for Game 6 is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET on Tuesday, October 27, at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Will the Fall Classic end tonight?

2020 MLB World Series Schedule

Game 1 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Tue, 10/20 - Dodgers 8-3

Game 2 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Wed, 10/21 - Rays 6-4

Game 2 Los Angeles at Tampa Bay: Fri, 10/23 - Dodgers 6-2

Game 4 Los Angeles at Tampa Bay: Sat, 10/24 - Rays 8-7

Game 5 Los Angeles at Tampa Bay: Sun, 10/25 - Dodgers 4-2

Game 6 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Tue, 10/27 at 8:08 p.m. ET

Game 7 Tampa Bay at Los Angeles: Wed, 10/28 at 8:09 p.m. ET *

* If Necessary - All Games at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles World Series Game 6 Preview and Pick

An elimination game is on tap for the first time during the Fall Classic. Facing playoff elimination, the Rays won Game 5 of the ALDS against New York and Game 7 of the ALCS versus Houston. Heading into Game 6, a team has trailed 3-2 during four of the last six World Series. The team that was trailing forced Game 7 in that scenario each time. Another trend that favors Tampa Bays is neither team winning two straight during the first five games of this series.

Three of the last four Game 6 contests have been high scoring. Washington defeated Houston 7-2 last year, Chicago crushed Cleveland 9-3 in 2016 and Kansas City shutout San Francisco 10-0 in 2014. The Dodgers won the only low scoring game as they defeated the Astros 3-1 in 2017. Scoring has been plentiful as eight or more runs have been scored during four of the five contests in this series. The game total is set at eight runs and OVER is a tempting Game 6 wager.

Game 2 starters return for both teams tonight. Blake Snell heads to the bump for Tampa Bay and Tony Gonsolin will lead a parade of pitchers out of the bullpen for Los Angeles. Snell was pitching a no-hitter, through 4.2 innings, but was pulled after giving up two runs in the fifth inning. Gonsolin gave up a first inning home run to Brandon Lowe, plus one walk, and was removed after 1.1 innings. Seven LA pitchers allowed 10 hits during the Rays 6-4 Game 2 victory.

After the Dodgers bounced back in Game 5, from a stunning 8-7 loss in Game 4, the Rays need to do the same in order to force Game 7. The pitching matchup favors Tampa Bay as Snell has given up two runs or less in four of five playoff starts. Los Angeles outscoring Tampa Bay by a 29-21 margin, during the first five games, is a concern here. The Rays have shown lots of fight and the Tampa Bay moneyline price at DraftKings is my play on Game 6 of the World Series.

2020 World Series Game 6 Pick: Tampa Bay Rays (+123)

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook - Game Time 8:08 p.m. ET

