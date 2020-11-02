Week 8 Buccaneers vs. Giants: Monday Night Football Vegas Whispers Sharp Breakdown & FREE PLAY!

Normally reserved for SI PRO members, SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo breaks down the action and shares a Vegas Whispers FREE play for the Monday Night tilt between the Buccaneers and Giants!

Sportsbooks around the country absolutely crushed NFL bettors in Week 8 when the Green Bay Packers (-6), Tennessee Titans (-7) and Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) not only failed to cover the spread, but lost straight-up as well, killing many teaser and moneyline wagers. The Buffalo Bills (-4.5), New Orleans Saints (-5.5) and Baltimore Ravens (-4) burned many square bettors as they each won their respective games but failed to cover against the spread. With underdogs going 8-4 ATS, it was easily the most profitable day for sportsbooks since the sports world returned from the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown.

The Vegas Whispers sharps, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, were also burned on Sunday (Lions +3; Chargers -3) and now stand at 43-30 ATS (59%) in NFL wagering this season. It was another extremely profitable weekend for UFC bettors as Casey Olson’s information went 7-3 ATS on Saturday for all SIPRO members and now stands at 174-69-5 ATS (72%) on all wagers.

In terms of NFL totals for the week, those expecting more points scored came out way ahead as the games went 8-4 to the over; despite predictions for inclement wind and weather around the country. Five games, once again surpassed the 50-point mark, with the Seahawks and 49ers leading the way tied with 64 combined points.

Later tonight, NFL fans will witness a close to the Week 8 slate when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2 SU; 4-3 ATS) travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Giants (1-6 SU; 4-3 ATS). The Buccaneers are now 12.5-point road favorites with a total sitting on the game at 45.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants

Moneyline: TB (-625) | NYG (+475)

Spread: TB -12.5 (-110) | NYG: +12.5 (-110)

Total: 45.5 Over: (-110) | Under: 45.5 (-110)

Location: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

Game Info: Monday November 2, 2020 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT | ESPN

On the offensive side for Tampa Bay, fantasy owners will be inserting QB Tom Brady, RBs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones, WRs Mike Evans and Scotty Miller as well as TE Rob Gronkowski into their starting lineups. The biggest beneficiary in the running game could very well be Fournette after his team-high 17 touches that led to 15.7-PPR fantasy points in Week 7 against Las Vegas. On the passing end the production will likely be led by Evans who leads the club in touchdowns (6) and will likely dominate the target share on Monday Night thanks in part to fellow star WR Chris Godwin (finger) being forced to sit out the contest. TE Rob Gronkowski has re-emerged as a must-start TE1 fantasy option in PPR formats with 17-plus PPR efforts in back-to-back games.

On the Giants side, fantasy owners will be likely using RB Wayne Gallman and wideouts Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard. Expect the team to be forced to lean heavily on the passing game with Daniel Jones in order to keep pace with Brady and the Bucs. Fantasy owners will be looking for some production from the Giants second-year signal caller who has failed to surpass 190 passing yards in four of his last five games. This matchup against a stout Tampa Bay defense does not bode well for a struggling Jones’ to put up prolific numbers in Week 8. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set his passing yards at 219.5 (-112) and his touchdown passes of 1.5 (-230) juiced to the under, expecting yet another pedestrian performance.

From multiple Las Vegas sportsbook sources, nearly 57% of the money to come in on the Monday Night contest have come in support of the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay has now become 12.5-point favorites after opening at -10. The total which opened in Vegas at 47.5 has seen strong support to the under (81%), and has dropped currently standing at 45 around nearly all shops.

The Vegas Whispers FREE PLAY for Monday is a PLAYER PROPOSITION wager on NYG WR STERLING SHEPARD (Over) 3.5 Total Receptions which can still be found at DraftKings Sportsbook. Game flow will most likely dictate that the Giants will be in full pass mode in the second half and Shepard, who returned from a toe injury in Week 7 against Philadelphia, should build upon his eight targets and six receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown in Week 8. Expect him to surpass this total with relative ease.

For the official game play on the game, as well as other player proposition wagers, be sure to subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO!

VEGAS WHISPERS PLAY: WR Sterling Shepard (Over) 3.5 Receptions

VEGAS WHISPERS NFL Year to Date: 43-30 ATS

Over the entire 2019 NFL postseason the Vegas Whispers sharps absolutely crushed the sportsbooks going 7-0 ATS and the information is currently 43-30 in 2020 on released NFL Plays. On Thursday Night, the sharps are 11-1 ATS in their plays shared here at Sports Illustrated. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider, finished the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) at 79-60-0 +16.66 units and is currently 15-12 ATS on NCAA College Football for all SI PRO members.

Be sure to check back all week long for the BEST Sharp Betting information shared here only at SI Gambling! You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy and subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO to subscribe to his "Vegas Whispers" betting information.

