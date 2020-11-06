Florida at Georgia: College Football Betting Preview - Vegas Whispers Free Play

As the leaves begin to fall, the elite collegiate teams are rising to the top across the NCAA polls. The slate for college football this weekend will be fierce as 22 of the Top 25 teams in action and is subsequently offering bettors some premier matchups throughout the entire day and night.

#8 Florida vs. #5 Georgia

Spread: Florida +3.5 (-110) | Georgia -3.5 (-110)

Total: 52.5– Over: (-110) | Under: 52.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: FLA: 53% | UGA: 47%

Game Info: Saturday November 7, 2020 3:30pm EST / 12:30pm PST

The line has begun to drop since its opening in favor of No. 8 Florida (3-1 SU; 2-2 ATS) in several shops in Las Vegas against No. 5 Georgia (4-1 SU; 2-3-1ATS). The line which opened with Georgia as 4.5-point home favorites can now be found at just a slightly more than a field goal (-3.5) at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The public and sharps are united on this matchup grabbing the points with the Gators as they battle their heated SEC East rival. Florida bounced back from its only loss thus far this season (at Texas A&M; 41-38) with an impressive 41-17 victory over Missouri last week as 13-point home favorites.

Georgia has dominated the series of late, winning the last three games both SU and ATS Bettors are expecting that dominance to come to an end on Saturday and are grabbing the points here with the underdog Gators in a battle of SEC rivals.

The Vegas Whispers sharps expect that this game being placed at a neutral site (TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Florida), as opposed to being between the hedges in Athens will have a big impact here. Without a raucous Bulldog crowd, expect the edge in the game to be with Florida QB Kyle Trask who has 18 touchdowns in four games (4 or more in every game).

On the other side of the ball, Georgia QB Stetson Bennett has struggled with more interceptions (5) than touchdowns (2) in his last two games. Time to ride with the hot hand at a neutral site who is getting points.

FREE VEGAS WHISPERS PLAY: Florida +3.5 (-110)

