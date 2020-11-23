Rams vs. Buccaneers Vegas Whispers Sharp Betting Breakdown

Led by five straight-up upsets, sportsbooks around the country got the best of public bettors.

The biggest swings causing a title wave of money into the hands of the oddsmakers was highlighted by the Titans (+6), Texans (+3) and Broncos (+3.5) outright upset victories over the Ravens, Patriots and Dolphins, respectively.

In addition, sportsbooks also pounded NFL bettors in Week 11 when the Detroit Lions (-3) and Minnesota Vikings (-7) not only failed to cover the spread, but lost straight-up as well, killing many teaser and moneyline wagers. The Los Angeles Chargers (-8.5) burned many square bettors when they defeated the winless New York Jets (0-10) but failed to cover against the spread. Underdogs once again ruled the day overall going 7-5 ATS capped off by the Raiders (+8) on Sunday night for a fourth consecutive lucrative NFL Sunday for the sportsbooks.

The Vegas Whispers sharp info, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, stumbled on Sunday and now stand at 51-41-1 ATS in NFL wagering this season. However, outside the gridiron, the Race of the Week from Woodbine scored handsomely when our top three projected finishers hit the board for a payout of 72/1 on the trifecta!

Additionally, NCAA Football currently stands at 19-17 ATS on the season, while UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson’s information, stands at 188-79-5 ATS (70%) on all wagers for all SI PRO members.

In terms of NFL totals on Sunday, the ‘under-takers’ came out ahead going 7-5 against the number. Five games once again witnessed 50 or more points, with Kansas City and Las Vegas leading the way tied with 66 combined points.

Later tonight, NFL fans will witness a close to the Week 11 slate when the Los Angeles Rams (6-3 SU; 5-4 ATS) travel to Raymond James Stadium to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3 SU; 5-5 ATS). The Buccaneers are now 4.5-point home favorites with a total sitting on the game at 48.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Moneyline: LAR (+180) | TB (-210)

Spread: LAR +4.5 (-110) | TB -4.5 (-110)

Total: 48.5 Over: (-110) | Under: 48.5 (-110)

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

Game Info: Monday November 22, 2020 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT | ESPN

On the offensive side for Los Angeles, fantasy owners will be inserting QB Jared Goff, RB Malcolm Brown and WRs Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods into their starting lineups. Rams star WR Cooper Kupp, despite seeing no less than six targets since Week 5, has frustrated his fantasy owners by failing to find the endzone in five consecutive games. Two weeks ago, the stud WR1 hauled in 11 of his whopping 20 targets but still couldn’t find paydirt against the Dolphins. Facing a stiff test against a formidable Bucs pass defense, the normally reliable wideout could struggle. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set Kupp’s receptions at 5.5 (-118) juiced to the under and his receiving yardage at 59.5 (-112).

On the Tampa Bay side, fantasy owners will be using QB Tom Brady, RB Ronald Jones, WRs Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown as well as TE Rob Gronkowski. The normally proficient Tampa Bay passing attack could struggle on Monday night against a Rams secondary that has allowed the least amount of fantasy points to opposing wide receivers. Los Angeles has only allowed one opposing wideout (Allen Robinson) to reach 70 receiving yards since Week 3. In addition, the Rams have only surrendered four passing touchdowns to opposing wide receivers in 2020. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set all three starting wideouts at less than 60.5 receiving yards, led by Chris Godwin. In addition, the star wideout has the highest projected reception total of any player on both sides of the ball at 5.5 but it currently demands high juice (-167) on the under.

Nearly 56% of the all money to come in on the Monday Night contest have come in support of the Buccaneers who have now become 4.5-point favorites after opening as just field goal favorites (-3) last week in Vegas. We have witnessed strong steam to the Tampa Bay side, resulting in a point-and-half move by the oddsmakers. The total which opened in Vegas at 49 has bounced around and fell to as low as 47.5 before settling back up to 48.5.

Sometimes the best bets are the ones you do not make. This game looks like one to sit on the sideline for and enjoy while getting ready for some great Thanksgiving NFL action on Thursday. There are just too many unknown variables as to which player will produce the best production against these solid defenses. My personal leans are to look at Rams WR Josh Reynolds in all of his player proposition markets. With the loss of star Rams OT Andrew Whitworth (knee) look for Jared Goff to have less time in the pocket and employ more short, quick passes. In addition, I am not 100% convinced that Cooper Kupp's ailing wrist isn't still an issue.

VEGAS WHISPERS NFL YTD: 51-41-1 ATS

