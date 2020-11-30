NFL Week 12 Seahawks vs. Eagles - Vegas Whispers Betting Breakdown

It was once again one-sided week in the world of NFL betting, as sportsbooks around the country once again got the best of public bettors led by five straight-up upsets.

The biggest of the swings that helped the oddsmakers was the 49ers (+5.5), Patriots (+1.5) and Panthers (+3) upset victories over the Rams, Cardinals and Vikings, respectively. In addition, the sportsbooks pounded NFL bettors in Week 12 when the New York Giants (-6.5), Cleveland Browns (-7) and Kansas City Chiefs (-3.5) burned many square bettors. While all three came out on the winning side, they failed to cover against the spread. Favorites found a way to get the job done going 7-5 SU, but underdogs ruled the day going 8-4 ATS enabling an easy fifth consecutive lucrative NFL Sunday for sportsbooks.

The Vegas Whispers sharps, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, got back to their typical winning ways going 2-1 ATS on Sunday after nailing their only play on Thanksgiving (Houston -2.5) and now stand at 54-42-1 ATS in NFL wagering this season. In NCAA football the respected information is now at 20-17 ATS on the season.

In terms of NFL totals on Sunday, the ‘under-takers’ had a profitable weekend going 8-4 against the number. Five games once again witnessed 50 or more points, with Tennessee and Indianapolis leading the way tied with 71 combined points.

Later tonight, NFL fans will get treated to the Seattle Seahawks (7-3 SU; 6-4 ATS) traveling to Lincoln Financial Field to take on the Philadelphia Eagles (3-6 SU; 3-7 ATS). The Seahawks are 6.5-point road favorites with a total sitting on the game at 49 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Moneyline: SEA (-295) | PHI (+250)

Spread: SEA -6.5 (-110) | PHI +6.5 (-110)

Total: 49 Over: (-110) | Under: 49 (-110)

Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Game Info: Monday November 30, 2020 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT | ESPN

For Seattle, fantasy managers will be inserting QB Russell Wilson, RB Chris Carson and WRs Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf into their starting lineups. Lockett, despite seeing no less than five targets since Week 5, has failed to surpass 67 receiving yards in six of his last seven games. Fantasy owners hope to see a third straight week of a significant target share (nine targets) and see the elusive wideout find the endzone for the second consecutive week. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set Lockett’s receptions at 5.5 (-118) juiced to the over and his receiving yardage at 72.5 (-112).

The Eagles secondary has been quietly stout against the pass only allowing one opposing wide receiver to top 100 yards receiving all season (Tyler Boyd with 125 in Week 3). Lockett and Metcalf should still post decent yardage numbers but the numbers say the dynamic duo could struggle to find the endzone later tonight as the Eagles defense has not allowed an opposing wideout to score since Week 7 (Cowboys, Giants and Browns). However, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook believe those stingy numbers were posted against inferior offenses when compared with Seattle’s; as Metcalf (-139) and Locket (-115) are currently the two biggest favorites to record touchdowns.

For Philadelphia, fantasy owners will be using QB Carson Wentz, RB Miles Sanders, WRs Jalen Reagor, Travis Fulgham as well as TE Dallas Goedert. Sanders has not found the end zone since Week 5 against the Steelers, and could be a solid bet to end the drought against a Seattle defense surrendering 15 rushing touchdowns through 10 games. The oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook have set his ‘anytime touchdown’ market at odds of +110. In addition, the former Penn State standout has the highest projected rushing yards (64.5) of any player on either side of the ball with his total receptions of 2.5 being heavily targeted with strong juice (-148) to the over.

Nearly 79% of the all money to come in on the Monday Night contest has come in support of the Seahawks who have now become 6.5-point favorites after opening as just field goal favorites (-3) last week in Vegas. The total which opened in Vegas at 52 is witnessing ‘reverse steam’ as (58%) of the money is on the over, yet the total has dropped to 3.5-point drop down to 49.

Eagles QB Carson Wentz has had serious issues with ball security this season and the cries from Broad Street are calling for rookie Jalen Hurts. Wentz has thrown at least one interception (14) in eight of 10 games in 2020 and has thrown four in his last three games. As they say "pressure breaks pipes" and I think Pete Carroll will send pressure and Wentz will throw at least one up for grabs. Matt Ryan, Cam Newton, Dak Prescott, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kirk Cousins and Kyler Murray have all thrown at least one interception against Seattle this season.

VEGAS WHISPERS FREE PLAY: Carson Wentz to throw an interception (-140)

