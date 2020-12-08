NFL Week 13 Tuesday Night Football: Sharp Betting Breakdown for Cowboys vs. Ravens

While favorites have found a way to get the job done going 8-6 SU thus far in Week 13, underdogs have once again led the way going 9-5 ATS enabling a sixth consecutive lucrative NFL Week thus far for sportsbooks. The Seahawks upset loss at the hands of the Daniel Jones-less Giants (+11.5) and the Washington Football Team (+6.5) taking down the last remaining undefeated team in the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday Night have easily been the biggest money burners for all teasers and spread / moneyline parlay wagers for bettors in Week 13.

The Vegas Whispers sharps, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, have continued their torrid streak in Week 13 NFL action going 3-0 ATS; extending their current run to 8-1 ATS in the last nine released games and now stand at 58-42-1 ATS in NFL wagering this season. In NCAA Football, the respected information stands at 22-18 ATS on the season. UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson’s information, once again had a fantastic weekend here at SI Gambling going 5-1 ATS and now stands at 197-81-5 ATS (71%) on all wagers for all SI PRO members.

Overall, including NCAA College Basketball, NCAA Football and NFL - the Vegas Whispers information is currently on a 34-13-1 ATS (72%) streak over the last 48 combined released plays in the SI PRO Betting chat community!

In terms of NFL totals in Week 13, the ‘under-takers’ have made a sizable profit going 9-5 against the number. Six games have witnessed 50 or more points, with Tennessee and Cleveland leading the way tied with 76 combined points.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NFL fans will be treated to bonus primetime Tuesday Night NFL action, when the Dallas Cowboys (3-7 SU; 2-8 ATS) head to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens (5-5 SU; 4-6 ATS). The Ravens are 9-point home favorites with a total sitting on the game at 45.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Ravens

Moneyline: DAL (+335) | BAL (-400)

Spread: DAL +9 (-110) | BAL -9 (-110)

Total: 45.5 Over: (-110) | Under: 45.5 (-110)

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Game Info: Tuesday December 8, 2020 8:05pm ET / 5:05pm PT | FOX, NFL Network, Amazon

In the final game of the Week 13 slate, the injury-laden Cowboys will look to stay alive in the NFC East, despite only sporting a 3-7 record on the season. Dallas will need to rebound after being dismantled on Thanksgiving in a 41-16 loss at the hands of fellow NFC East rival Washington as 2.5-point home favorites.

On the other side of the ball, the Baltimore Ravens will welcome back star QB Lamar Jackson after his one game absence due to COVID-19. Back-up QB Robert Griffin III was unable to guide the club to a victory replacing Jackson in Week 12, falling to their AFC North division rival Pittsburgh Steelers 19-14 as 10.5-point underdogs. The Ravens will have their talented running backs all back in action tonight after rookie J.K. Dobbins and Mark Engram were forced to miss last week due to the coronavirus.

Nearly 71% of the all money to come in on the Tuesday Night contest has come in support of the Ravens now becoming 9-point home favorites after opening at 7-points last week in Vegas. The total which opened in Vegas at 45 is holding steady despite (66%) of the money on the over, slightly ticking up to 45.5.

For any official Vegas Whispers plays, as well as any other player proposition wagers that could emerge, be sure to subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO!

VEGAS WHISPERS NFL YTD: 58-42-1 ATS

--

Over the entire 2019 NFL postseason the Vegas Whispers sharps absolutely crushed the sportsbooks going 7-0 ATS and the information is currently 58-42-1 in 2020 on released NFL Plays. On Thursday NFL action, the sharps are an astounding 13-2 ATS (87%) on their plays shared here at Sports Illustrated. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider, finished the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) at 79-60-0 +16.66 units and is currently 22-18 ATS on NCAA College Football for all SI PRO members.

Be sure to check back all week long for the BEST Sharp Betting information shared here only at SI Gambling! You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy and subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO to subscribe to his "Vegas Whispers" betting information.