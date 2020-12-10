College Football Week 15 Betting Preview and Odds: LSU vs. No. 6 Florida

As the weather gets colder, the slate for college football continues to heat up this weekend and subsequently offer bettors several premier matchups.

The Vegas Whispers sharps, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, are red-hot on all released plays, so be sure to sign up for SI Fantasy PRO and receive real-time alerts for all Vegas Whispers plays!

The information continued their torrid streak going 8-1 ATS on their last nine released games and now stand at 58-42-1 ATS in NFL wagering this season. In NCAA Football the plays now stand at 22-18 ATS on the year. Additionally, UFC bettors, with SI MMA insider Casey Olson’s information, had another fantastic weekend at SI Gambling going 5-1 ATS and now stands at 197-81-5 ATS (71%) on all wagers for all SI PRO members.

Overall, including NCAA College Basketball, NCAA Football and NFL - the Vegas Whispers information is currently on a 34-13-1 ATS (72%) streak over the last 48 combined released plays in the SI PRO Betting chat community!

Under the primetime lights, QB Kyle Trask will look to guide the No. 6 Florida Gators into College Football Playoff contention while continuing his quest for the Heisman Trophy.

LSU vs. Florida Betting Breakdown

Spread: LSU +23.5 (-110) | Florida -23.5 (-110)

Total: 68.5– Over (-110) | Under 68.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: LSU 46% | FLA: 54%

Game Info: Saturday December 12, 2020 7:00pm EST / 4:00pm PST | ESPN

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has held mostly steady since its opening in favor of No. 6 Florida (8-1 SU; 4-4-1 ATS) as 23-point favorites in several shops in Las Vegas over LSU (3-5 SU; 4-4 ATS) and the line can currently be found at 23.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The public and sharps appear to be united on this matchup as they both appear to be behind Florida and laying the points. Florida has looked very impressive thanks to the amazing season by senior QB Kyle Trask; the prohibitive favorite (-125) to win the Heisman Trophy at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Trask leads all FBS quarterbacks with 38 touchdown passes and ranks second with 3,243 passing yards, leading the Gators to eight wins in nine games. Throwing for 3-plus touchdowns in every game this season, Trask will have to remain focused on a struggling Tigers team and not get caught looking ahead to the monumental SEC showdown with No. 1 Alabama next weekend.

Florida has reeled off six consecutive victories since their only defeat at the hands of Texas A&M (41-38) back on October 10. Over that span, the Gators have gone 3-2-1 ATS but most recently have failed to enable their backers to profit from the wins going 0-2-1 ATS over their last three contests. LSU on the other hand has lost three of their last four games straight-up this season and will be aiming to defeat their SEC rival for the third time in the last four matchups in the series.

For any official Vegas Whispers plays, as well as any other player proposition wagers that could emerge, be sure to subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO!

2020 Vegas Whispers NCAA Football: 22-18 ATS

***

Over the entire 2019 NFL postseason the Vegas Whispers sharps absolutely crushed the sportsbooks going 7-0 ATS and the information is currently 58-42-1 in 2020 on released NFL Plays. On Thursday NFL action, the sharps are an astounding 13-2 ATS (87%) on their plays shared here at Sports Illustrated. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider, finished the 2020 Major League Baseball (MLB) at 79-60-0 +16.66 units and is currently 22-18 ATS on NCAA College Football for all SI PRO members.

Be sure to check back all week long for the BEST Sharp Betting information shared here only at SI Gambling! You can follow Frankie on Twitter @Frankie_Fantasy and subscribe to SI Fantasy PRO to subscribe to his "Vegas Whispers" betting information.