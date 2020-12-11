2020 NFL Week 14 - Best Bets Against the Spread From the SI Gambling Team

The SI Gambling team, along with our colleagues at the MMQB share their best bets against the spread for Week 14 in the NFL.

NFL Best Bets for Week 14

Please note: These are our FREE picks, not our PREMIUM picks which are reserved for MEMBERS only at SI Fantasy PRO. Members receive alert notifications immediately upon pick release.

OFFICIAL VEGAS WHISPERS PICKS DOCUMENTED

YTD: 197-132-2 | MLB: 79-60 | NFL: 55-42-1 | CFB: 19-17 | January-March: 38-12-2 | Casey Olson's MMA PICKS: 197-81-5 (71% on all released betting plays)

If you have yet to receive your invite for this, please reach out to customer support.

Check out the breakdowns for each of our analyst's picks below!

--

Ben Heisler (@bennyheis)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills (-2) | TOTAL: 48

When this week's Sunday Night Football matchup first opened, the Steelers were -2.5. After a combination of Pittsburgh losing to Washington at home and the Bills thumping the 49ers on the road, the line has rocketed in the other direction, with the Bills now up to two-point home favorites.

Let's just stop and relax, breathe, and give ourselves a "Bad Boys" woo-sah moment for a second, ok?

Rather than overreact to one great Josh Allen game, consider that the Steelers have had their last two games on the schedule completely thrown out of wack. Pittsburgh had to play Washington on a Monday afternoon following a constantly delayed Wednesday afternoon game against the Ravens. Now that they have a regular week to play at a regular time, look for the Steelers to run heavy on Buffalo with James Conner back, and put pressure on Allen with a far superior pass rush than the banged up 49ers.

BEST BET: Steelers -2

Frankie Taddeo (@Frankie_Fantasy)

Washington Football Team at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5) | TOTAL: 43.5

This column proves ONE thing pertaining to my own personal picks. You need to be a member of SIPRO and get the Vegas Whispers sharp information! They are 8-1 in their last 9 NFL plays and I am personally now under .500 here on the season. I will do my best to get back above the break-even mark this week with a team that is playing really strong over the past month - the Washington Football Club. I will gladly grab the points and the ‘hook here with a team that I believe will win the NFC East when the dust all settles. Give me Washington on the road +3.5 over San Francisco in Week 14.

BEST BET: Football Team +3.5

Corey Parson (@TheFantasyExec)

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants (+3) | TOTAL: 45.5

The Cardinals in the Giants meet this week in a battle of a pair of potential NFC playoff teams, these two teams are a combined 7-16-1 OV/UN this season, as a matter of fact the Cardinals have not gone over the total in any road game this season, no reason to think that will change this weekend vs the Giants who have been excellent defensively, they have not given up more than 25 points in any of their last 7 games

BEST BET: Under 45.5

Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano)

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles (+7) | TOTAL: 43

The Saints defense is playing at a very high level right now, and this week it faces rookie QB Jalen Hurts in what will be his first NFL start. With New Orleans running the football nearly 60 percent of the time with Taysom Hill under center, this game could be far lower scoring than some might expect. Wind could be a factor too, as weather.com suggests 10-20 mph winds throughout the day in Philadelphia. Both teams have been going under in recent weeks too, and that trend is likely to continue in what could be a defensive battle at Lincoln Financial Field.

BEST BET: Under 43

Bill Enright (@BillEnright)

Arizona Cardinals at New York Giants (+3) | TOTAL: 45.5

At the start of November these two teams were heading in opposite directions. But life in the NFL changes quickly. The Giants are now on a four game winning streak while the Cardinals have lost their last three games. New York is 8-4 against the spread this season, 3-1 after a win, and 8-2 as an underdog. Meanwhile, when it comes to the Cardinals record ATS, they are 1-4 after a loss and 5-7 on the year. The Giants are in a tight battle with the Washington Football Team for the NFC East crown, while the Cardinals playoffs hopes are dwindling with each passing week. Stick with the team on a hot streak, especially since they are getting points!

BEST BET: Giants +3

Roy Larking (@StatsGuru6)

Minnesota Vikings at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-6.5) | TOTAL: 52.5

Kirk Cousins and the Vikings (6-6) head out on the road after defeating Jacksonville 27-24 in overtime at home last week. Minnesota just completed a run of three straight home games and has won five of their last six games. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers (7-5) return to action following a bye week. This is the third straight home game for Tampa Bay who lost by identical 27-24 scores to the Los Angeles Rams and Kansas City Chiefs prior to their bye.

This is a strength versus strength matchup as Minnesota is averaging 145.7 rushing yards per game on offense while Tampa Bay is allowing just 74.2 rushing yards per game on defense. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is having another fantastic season but this is by far the toughest defense he has faced this season. Both teams struggle against the pass but Tampa Bay is rested and has the healthier defense. I am betting on the Buccaneers to cover the point spread.

Tampa Bay is a -6.5 point favorite at DraftKings – Lay the line and back the Bucs.

BEST BET: Buccaneers -6.5

Scott Atkins (@ScottFantasy)

Indianapolis Colts vs Las Vegas Raiders +2.5 | TOTAL: 51.5

BEST BET: Colts -2.5 (has since moved to -3 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Casey Olson (@Y2CASEY)

New Orleans Saints at Philadelphia Eagles (+6.5) | TOTAL: 43

The Saints continue to cruise and Taysom Hill is respectably holdin' down the fort while Drew Brees recovers from a rib/lung injury. All signs point to Hill starting for his fourth consecutive game at QB, and the team has bolstered even more confidence around him taking snaps week after week. When looking at the last two years when Brees is out, the team is now 8-0 SU, and 8-0 ATS, and this week we get a great number against a struggling Eagles team who sit 3-8-1 on the year. Jalen Hurts will get the nod on Sunday and we will see if he's going to be the upgrade needed probably fairly quickly in the game. Don't get caught speeding, as his touchdown pass when entering the game last week was a gift, being a 4th and 18th "yolo" that ended up working out.

BEST BET: Saints -6.5 (has since moved to -7 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Gary Gramling, The MMQB (@GGramling_SI)

Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars (+7.5) | TOTAL: 52.5

These teams combined for 63 back in Week 2, but the Jaguars aren’t the same offense with Mike Glennon under center. Expect a more conservative approach early, and an inability to score points fast—as they did with Gardner Minshew in the teams’ first meeting—if they fall behind. As for the Titans, a failed fourth-down conversion and a Derrick Henry lost fumble led to a need to scramble a week ago in the Cleveland loss. You’re unlikely to get those kinds of struggles against this Jaguars defense, meaning a heavy dose of Derrick Henry in a game where the clock should keep running.

BEST BET: Under 52.5

Mitch Goldich, The MMQB (@mitchgoldich)

Washington at San Francisco 49ers (in Arizona) (-3.5) | TOTAL: 43.5

A month ago I wouldn’t have believed I’d be best betting Washington, but here we are. Am I overreacting to a win over the previously undefeated Steelers? I actually don’t think so. The Football Team’s defense has been legitimately impressive of late, as we’ve all seen in two straight games on national TV. They’ve allowed the third-fewest points in the NFC this season and are trending up. Both teams are playing on short weeks, but the 49ers are the home team in name only, playing their second straight game in Arizona. It’s less taxing than having to fly (like Washington has with back-to-back road games) but I don’t think it should swing the line too much. Washington could easily win this game outright, and getting more than a field goal just seems off to me. I’m happy to take the points here.

BEST BET: Football Team +3.5