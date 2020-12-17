SEC Championship Betting Breakdown: No. 11 Florida vs. No. 1 Alabama

How will the two Heisman Trophy hopefuls play in the SEC Championship, and can Alabama cover the 17-point spread?

Saturday night, college football fans and bettors will witness the best team in the country in action when the undefeated No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide face SEC rival No. 11 Florida Gators for the SEC Championship.

The dream season for Kyle Trask and the No. 11 Florida Gators came to a screeching halt last weekend with a shocking 37-34 loss to unranked LSU club as 24-point favorites. The loss not only knocked the Gators from any consideration for a NCAA Playoff berth, but it also may have prevented Trask from earning the Heisman Trophy. Following the loss, the oddsmakers at DraftKings Sportsbook installed Alabama QB Mac Jones as the prohibitive favorite (-200), after Trask was the favorite (-125) heading into last last weekend. Trask still leads the nation in passing yards (3,717) and touchdown passes (40).

SEC Championship Betting Odds & Breakdown

Spread: Florida Gators +17 (-110) | Alabama -17 (-110)

Total: 74.5– Over (-110) | Under 74.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: FLA 29% | ALA: 71%

Game Info: Saturday December 19, 2020 8:00pm EST / 5:00pm PST | ESPN

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has steamed since its opening in favor of No. 1 Alabama (10-0 SU; 8-2 ATS) as 13.5-point favorites in several shops in Las Vegas over No. 11 Alabama (8-2 SU; 4-5-1 ATS) with the line currently now displaying the Crimson Tide at 17-point at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The public and sharps appear to be united on this matchup emphatically laying the points in early week wagering. Bettors are not willing to step out in front of the Alabama train led by QB Mac Jones (3,321 passing yards; 27 touchdowns), and honestly who could blame them? Having weapons like WR DeVonta Smith, who leads the SEC and nation in receiving yards (1,397), at his disposal makes the Tide’s offensive attack a nightmare to defend. They've also added a balanced running game led by Najee Harris.

The Crimson Tide have reeled off 10 consecutive victories and have covered an impressive seven consecutive games against the number. Over the last five games alone, Alabama have crushed their opponents outscoring them 253-36. Florida on the other hand, despite going 6-1 SU in their last seven games, have crushed their spread backers going 0-3-1 ATS in the most recent four-game span.

The biggest wildcard in whether the Gators can cover this two touchdown-plus spread or perhaps even pull the upset is whether star TE Kyle Pitts will be healthy enough to play on Saturday after missing last week against LSU. If Pitts plays, he is easily the biggest key in Florida’s ability to stay within this number - as outside of Smith - he is easily the most skilled offensive player on either club.

