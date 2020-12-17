Sun Belt Championship Betting Breakdown: No. 9 Coastal Carolina vs. No. 17 Louisiana

Can the Chanticleers capture the Sun Belt Championship, crash the New Year's Six Bowl party AND cover the spread?

It may be the week before Christmas, but Championship Week has finally arrived.

One of the premier matchups of the week involves the true Cinderella story of the 2020: the undefeated No. 9 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers taking on the No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns in the Sun Belt Championship.

Mid-day Saturday, college football fans and bettors will witness No. 9 Coastal Carolina Chanticleers' final test to remain undefeated. They'll have to once again get past Sun Belt foe No. 17 Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns for the second time this season.

Sun Belt Championship Betting Odds & Breakdown

Spread: Coastal Carolina -3.5 (-110) | Louisiana +3.5 (-110)

Total: 55.5– Over (-110) | Under 53.5 (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: CCU 73% | ULL: 27%

Game Info: Saturday December 19, 2020 3:30pm EST / 12:30pm PST | ESPN

Editor's Note - Odds are subject to change.

The line has seen a slight uptick since its opening in favor of No. 9 Coastal Carolina (11-0 SU; 8-2-1 ATS) as 3.5-point favorites in several shops in Las Vegas over No. 17 Louisiana (9-1 SU; 5-5 ATS) with a line that can currently be found at minus-4 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Coastal Carolina, which has reeled off 11 consecutive victories, have covered an impressive eight of those against the number on the season. The public and sharps appear to be united on this matchup laying the points in early week wagering.

Coastal Carolina's historic season is part due to the solid production of freshman QB Grayson McCall who sports a very impressive 23:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio; displaying poise beyond his years. When plays have broken down, McCall has posted solid production on the ground with six rushing touchdowns.

McCall's poise was never more evident then last week when the Chanticleers avoided the upset last week against Troy. The young signal-caller lead a last minute touchdown drive to help Coastal Carolina escape with a 42-38 victory, keeping their hopes alive for a berth in a New Year’s Six Bowl. Louisiana on the other hand is only a pedestrian 5-5 ATS on the season but is 3-0 SU and ATS in their last three games, recently outscoring their opponents 132-51 over that span.

The way the oddsmakers view these two teams is never more evident than by looking at the line movement in the second matchup of the season between these two schools. The only blemish separating the two teams stems from a 30-27 win by Coastal Carolina back in October on the road over Louisiana. In that game, the Ragin' Cajuns were 9-point favorites, but in this weekend’s game they are now 3.5-point underdogs.

Both clubs have posted signature wins with Coastal Carolina’s coming two weeks ago as 10-point underdogs versus No. 14 BYU, while Louisiana came back in the first week of the season when they defeated No. 8 Iowa State as 13.5-point underdogs.

