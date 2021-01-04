NFL Super Wildcard Betting Odds - Opening Lines, Conference & Super Bowl LIV

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo reviews the opening lines for the upcoming NFL postseason.

The NFL Divisional Playoff matchups are set after a fantastic final weekend of the 2020 season. The Kansas City Chiefs earned the top overall seed in the AFC and by virtue locked up a bye in the opening round of the playoffs in their quest for back-to-back titles. In the NFC, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers earned the No. 1 overall seed after beating the Chicago Bears 35-16 on Sunday.

The Vegas Whispers sharp information, shared here only at Sports Illustrated, are red-hot on all released plays, so be sure to sign up for SI Fantasy PRO and receive real-time alerts for all Vegas Whispers plays!

The information is on a torrid streak going 11-3 ATS in the last 14 released games and finished the regular season at 68-47-1 ATS in NFL wagering this season. In NCAA Football the respected information stands at 31-21 ATS on the season, including 6-2 ATS on official 2020 Bowl plays. UFC bettors, courtesy of Casey Olson’s information, finished 2020 at 210-87-6 ATS (71%) on all wagers for all SI PRO members.

Join now and instantly become part of an exclusive PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday NFL Super Wildcard Playoffs

No. 7 Indianapolis (11-5 SU, 8-8 ATS) at No. 2 Buffalo (13-3 SU, 11-5 ATS)

Moneylin e : Indianapolis (+235) | Buffalo: (-295)

Spread: IND: +6.5 (-110) | BUF: -6.5 (-110)

Total: 52 – Over: (-110) | Under: 52 (-110)

Game Info: January 9, 2021 1:05pm ET / 10:05 am PT | CBS

***

No. 6 Los Angeles (10-6 SU, 9-7 ATS) at No. 3 Seattle (12-4 SU, 8-8 ATS)

Moneyline: Los Angeles: (+170) | Seattle: (-210)

Spread: LAR:+4.5 (-110) | SEA: -4.5 (-110)

Total: – Over: 42.5(-110) | Under: 42.5(-110)

Game Info: January 9, 2020 4:40 pm ET / 1:40 pm PT | FOX

***

No. 5 Tampa Bay (11-5 SU, 9-7 ATS) at No. 4 Washington (6-9 SU, 9-6 ATS)

Moneyline: Tampa Bay: (-360) | Washington: (+280)

Spread: TB:-7.5 (-109) | WSH: +7.5 (-112)

Total: – Over: 46.5 (-109) | Under: 46.5 (-112)

Game Info: January 9, 2021 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT | NBC

Sunday NFL Divisional Playoffs

No. 5 Baltimore (11-5 SU, 9-7-1 ATS) at No. 4 Tennessee (11-5 SU, 7-9 ATS)

Moneyline: Baltimore: (-200) | Tennessee: (+165)

Spread: BAL: -3.5 (-110) |TEN: +3.5 (-110)

Total: 54 – Over: (-110) | Under: 54 (-110)

Game Info: January 10, 2020 1:05 pm ET / 10:05 am PT | ABC

***

No. 7 Chicago (8-8 SU, 8-8 ATS) at No. 2 New Orleans (12-4 SU, 9-7 ATS)

Moneyline: Chicago: (+335) | New Orleans: (-455)

Spread: CHI: +9 (-110) | NO: -9 (-110)

Total: 48 – Over: (-110) | Under: 48 (-110)

Game Info: January 10, 2021 4:40pm ET / 1:40pm PT | CBS

***

No. 6 Cleveland (11-5 SU, 6-10 ATS) at No. 3 Pittsburgh (12-4 SU, 10-6 ATS)

Moneyline: Cleveland: (+155) | Pittsburgh: (-190)

Spread: CLE: +3.5 (-110) | PIT: -3.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 47.5 (-110)

Game Info: January 9, 2021 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT | NBC

***

For those looking to jump into the futures markets, here are the updated odds for the respective league championships and Super Bowl LV.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

Kansas City Chiefs -115

Buffalo Bills +350

Baltimore Ravens +650

Pittsburgh Steelers +1000

Tennessee Titans +1300

Indianapolis Colts +1800

Cleveland Browns +1800

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

Green Bay Packers +160

New Orleans Saints +325

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +400

Seattle Seahawks +450

Los Angeles Rams +1200

Chicago Bears +3300

Washington +3300

SUPERBOWL LV ODDS