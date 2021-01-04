SI.com
NFL Super Wildcard Betting Odds - Opening Lines, Conference & Super Bowl LIV

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo reviews the opening lines for the upcoming NFL postseason.
The NFL Divisional Playoff matchups are set after a fantastic final weekend of the 2020 season. The Kansas City Chiefs earned the top overall seed in the AFC and by virtue locked up a bye in the opening round of the playoffs in their quest for back-to-back titles. In the NFC, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers earned the No. 1 overall seed after beating the Chicago Bears 35-16 on Sunday.

All odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Saturday NFL Super Wildcard Playoffs

No. 7 Indianapolis (11-5 SU, 8-8 ATS) at No. 2 Buffalo (13-3 SU, 11-5 ATS)

Moneyline: Indianapolis (+235) | Buffalo: (-295)

Spread: IND: +6.5 (-110) | BUF: -6.5 (-110)

Total: 52 – Over: (-110) | Under: 52 (-110)

Game Info: January 9, 2021 1:05pm ET / 10:05 am PT | CBS

***

No. 6 Los Angeles (10-6 SU, 9-7 ATS) at No. 3 Seattle (12-4 SU, 8-8 ATS)

Moneyline: Los Angeles: (+170) | Seattle: (-210)

Spread: LAR:+4.5 (-110) | SEA: -4.5 (-110)

Total: – Over: 42.5(-110) | Under: 42.5(-110)

Game Info: January 9, 2020 4:40 pm ET / 1:40 pm PT | FOX

***

No. 5 Tampa Bay (11-5 SU, 9-7 ATS) at No. 4 Washington (6-9 SU, 9-6 ATS)

Moneyline: Tampa Bay: (-360) | Washington: (+280)

Spread: TB:-7.5 (-109) | WSH: +7.5 (-112)

Total: – Over: 46.5 (-109) | Under: 46.5 (-112)

Game Info: January 9, 2021 8:15 pm ET / 5:15 pm PT | NBC

Sunday NFL Divisional Playoffs

No. 5 Baltimore (11-5 SU, 9-7-1 ATS) at No. 4 Tennessee (11-5 SU, 7-9 ATS)

Moneyline: Baltimore: (-200) | Tennessee: (+165)

Spread: BAL: -3.5 (-110) |TEN: +3.5 (-110)

Total: 54 – Over: (-110) | Under: 54 (-110)

Game Info: January 10, 2020 1:05 pm ET / 10:05 am PT | ABC

***

No. 7 Chicago (8-8 SU, 8-8 ATS) at No. 2 New Orleans (12-4 SU, 9-7 ATS)

Moneyline: Chicago: (+335) | New Orleans: (-455)

Spread: CHI: +9 (-110) | NO: -9 (-110)

Total: 48 – Over: (-110) | Under: 48 (-110)

Game Info: January 10, 2021 4:40pm ET / 1:40pm PT | CBS

***

No. 6 Cleveland (11-5 SU, 6-10 ATS) at No. 3 Pittsburgh (12-4 SU, 10-6 ATS)

Moneyline: Cleveland: (+155) | Pittsburgh: (-190)

Spread: CLE: +3.5 (-110) | PIT: -3.5 (-110)

Total: 47.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: 47.5 (-110)

Game Info: January 9, 2021 8:15pm ET / 5:15pm PT | NBC

***

For those looking to jump into the futures markets, here are the updated odds for the respective league championships and Super Bowl LV.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

  • Kansas City Chiefs -115
  • Buffalo Bills +350
  • Baltimore Ravens +650
  • Pittsburgh Steelers +1000
  • Tennessee Titans +1300
  • Indianapolis Colts +1800
  • Cleveland Browns +1800

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

  • Green Bay Packers +160
  • New Orleans Saints +325
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers +400
  • Seattle Seahawks +450
  • Los Angeles Rams +1200
  • Chicago Bears +3300
  • Washington +3300

SUPERBOWL LV ODDS

  • Kansas City Chiefs +220
  • Green Bay Packers +450
  • Buffalo Bills +700
  • New Orleans Saints +750
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1000
  • Baltimore Ravens +1200
  • Seattle Seahawks +1300
  • Pittsburgh Steelers +2200
  • Tennessee Titans +2800
  • Los Angeles Rams +3000
  • Cleveland Browns +4000
  • Indianapolis Colts +4000
  • Chicago Bears +8000
  • Washington +8000

