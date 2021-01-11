NFL Divisional Round Betting Odds - Opening Lines, Conference & Super Bowl LIV
The NFL divisional playoff matchups are set after a fantastic weekend of Super Wild Card games.
The Bills, Rams and Buccaneers punched their tickets to the next round of the playoffs on Saturday in three exciting games coming down to the final quarter. The Rams (+3.5) were the only team on Saturday to record a victory of more than one score via their 30-20 upset of the Seattle Seahawks. Buffalo (-7) and Tampa Bay (-9) were both able to advance to the divisional round, but could not reward their backers at the betting windows winning by less than the spread.
The biggest shock came in the final game of the weekend when the Cleveland Browns (+5.5) crushed Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in Pittsburgh. The Browns now get a date with the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.
The Ravens (-3.5) and Saints (-10.5) recorded victories earlier in the day over the Titans and Bears respectively, that will see them lining up in between the whites lines again next weekend. Arguably the biggest matchup of all four games will involve Tom Brady facing off against Drew Brees for the right to play in the NFC Championship game next Sunday night.
The sharp information from Vegas produced another prof
itable NFL betting campaign - finishing the regular season with a record of 68-47-1 against the spread. The betting plays, supplied only to Sports Illustrated, have absolutely crushed the sportsbooks in NFL, NCAA basketball and college football wagering. The information straight from Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider, is currently on an amazing 12-5 ATS (71%) run on all football plays. Be sure to be on the look-out for the NFL Divisional sharp plays later this week!
Saturday NFL Divisional Round Playoffs
FIND THE MOST UP-TO-DATE ODDS AT DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
NFC Saturday Matchup
No. 6 Los Angeles (11-6 SU, 10-7 ATS) at No. 1 Green Bay (13-3 SU, 10-6 ATS)
Moneyline: Los Angeles: (+280) | Green Bay: (-360)
Spread: LAR:+7.5 (-122) | GB: -7.5 (+100)
Total: – Over: 46.5 (-110) | Under: 46.5 (-110)
Game Info: January 16, 2021, 4:35 pm ET / 1:35 pm PT | FOX
AFC Saturday Matchup
No. 5 Baltimore (12-5 SU, 10-7-1 ATS) at No. 2 Buffalo (14-3 SU, 11-6 ATS)
Moneyline: Baltimore (+125)| Buffalo: (-155)
Spread: BAL +2.5 (+102) | BUF: -2.5 (-124)
Total: – Over: 49.5 (-110) | Under: 49.5 (-110)
Game Info: January 16, 2021, 8:15pm ET / 5:15 am PT | NBC
Sunday NFL Divisional Playoffs
AFC Sunday Matchup
No. 6 Cleveland (12-5 SU, 7-10 ATS) at No. 1 Kansas City (14-2 SU, 7-9 ATS)
Moneyline: Cleveland: (+360) | Kansas City: (-500)
Spread: CLE: +9.5 (-108) | KC: -9.5 (-113)
Total: – 55 – Over: (-108) | Under: 55 (-112)
Game Info: January 17, 2021, 3:05 pm ET / 12:05 pm PT | CBS
NFC Sunday Matchup
No. 5 Tampa Bay (12-5 SU, 9-8 ATS) at at No. 2 New Orleans (12-4 SU, 9-7 ATS)
Moneyline: Tampa Bay: (+145) | New Orleans: (-177)
Spread: TB:+3.5 (-121) | NO: -3.5 (+100)
Total: – Over: 51.5 (-110) | Under: 51.5 (-110)
Game Info: January 17, 2021, 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT | FOX
For those looking to jump into the futures markets, here are the updated odds for the respective league championships and Super Bowl LV.
BET ON THE NFL PLAYOFFS AND GET A DEPOSIT BONUS UP TO $1,000 AT DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK
AFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS
Kansas City Chiefs -118
Buffalo Bills +275
Baltimore Ravens +350
Cleveland Browns +1000
NFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS
Green Bay Packers +120
New Orleans Saints +225
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +400
Los Angeles Rams +700
SUPERBOWL LV ODDS
Kansas City Chiefs +210
Green Bay Packers +375
Buffalo Bills +600
New Orleans Saints +600
Baltimore Ravens +750
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900
Los Angeles Rams +1600
Cleveland Browns +2200