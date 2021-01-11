NFL Divisional Round Betting Odds - Opening Lines, Conference & Super Bowl LIV

SI Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo reviews the opening lines for the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

The NFL divisional playoff matchups are set after a fantastic weekend of Super Wild Card games.

The Bills, Rams and Buccaneers punched their tickets to the next round of the playoffs on Saturday in three exciting games coming down to the final quarter. The Rams (+3.5) were the only team on Saturday to record a victory of more than one score via their 30-20 upset of the Seattle Seahawks. Buffalo (-7) and Tampa Bay (-9) were both able to advance to the divisional round, but could not reward their backers at the betting windows winning by less than the spread.

The biggest shock came in the final game of the weekend when the Cleveland Browns (+5.5) crushed Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers 48-37 in Pittsburgh. The Browns now get a date with the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

The Ravens (-3.5) and Saints (-10.5) recorded victories earlier in the day over the Titans and Bears respectively, that will see them lining up in between the whites lines again next weekend. Arguably the biggest matchup of all four games will involve Tom Brady facing off against Drew Brees for the right to play in the NFC Championship game next Sunday night.

The sharp information from Vegas produced another profitable NFL betting campaign - finishing the regular season with a record of 68-47-1 against the spread.

Saturday NFL Divisional Round Playoffs

NFC Saturday Matchup

No. 6 Los Angeles (11-6 SU, 10-7 ATS) at No. 1 Green Bay (13-3 SU, 10-6 ATS)

Moneyline: Los Angeles: (+280) | Green Bay: (-360)

Spread: LAR:+7.5 (-122) | GB: -7.5 (+100)

Total: – Over: 46.5 (-110) | Under: 46.5 (-110)

Game Info: January 16, 2021, 4:35 pm ET / 1:35 pm PT | FOX

AFC Saturday Matchup

No. 5 Baltimore (12-5 SU, 10-7-1 ATS) at No. 2 Buffalo (14-3 SU, 11-6 ATS)

Moneyline: Baltimore (+125)| Buffalo: (-155)

Spread: BAL +2.5 (+102) | BUF: -2.5 (-124)

Total: – Over: 49.5 (-110) | Under: 49.5 (-110)

Game Info: January 16, 2021, 8:15pm ET / 5:15 am PT | NBC

Sunday NFL Divisional Playoffs

AFC Sunday Matchup

No. 6 Cleveland (12-5 SU, 7-10 ATS) at No. 1 Kansas City (14-2 SU, 7-9 ATS)

Moneyline: Cleveland: (+360) | Kansas City: (-500)

Spread: CLE: +9.5 (-108) | KC: -9.5 (-113)

Total: – 55 – Over: (-108) | Under: 55 (-112)

Game Info: January 17, 2021, 3:05 pm ET / 12:05 pm PT | CBS

NFC Sunday Matchup

No. 5 Tampa Bay (12-5 SU, 9-8 ATS) at at No. 2 New Orleans (12-4 SU, 9-7 ATS)

Moneyline: Tampa Bay: (+145) | New Orleans: (-177)

Spread: TB:+3.5 (-121) | NO: -3.5 (+100)

Total: – Over: 51.5 (-110) | Under: 51.5 (-110)

Game Info: January 17, 2021, 6:40 pm ET / 3:40 pm PT | FOX

For those looking to jump into the futures markets, here are the updated odds for the respective league championships and Super Bowl LV.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

Kansas City Chiefs -118

Buffalo Bills +275

Baltimore Ravens +350

Cleveland Browns +1000

NFC CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS

Green Bay Packers +120

New Orleans Saints +225

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +400

Los Angeles Rams +700

SUPERBOWL LV ODDS

Kansas City Chiefs +210

Green Bay Packers +375

Buffalo Bills +600

New Orleans Saints +600

Baltimore Ravens +750

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +900

Los Angeles Rams +1600

Cleveland Browns +2200