Super Bowl LV "Vegas Whispers" Prop Betting Guide

As we highlighted earlier this week, proposition bets make up nearly 60 percent or more of the handle on the Super Bowl at sportsbooks around the country. With so many different options to choose from, sports bettors are allured by wagers ranging from the final time of the national anthem to the color of the final Gatorade bath! There are literally over 1,000 proposition wagers being offered by DraftKings Sportsbook on Super Bowl LV.

All SI PRO members were privy to the benefit of getting wagers on Kansas City at plus-odds on Futures wagers as well as, "The AFC to win Super Bowl LV" at odds of -143 before the playoffs began on January 5. Many of our members are already locked into team futures and are now looking at hedging or more importantly diving in the proposition wagers! Sign up NOW to get all the Super Bowl LV betting information!

As we know, the sharp information from Vegas Whispers, produced another profitable NFL betting campaign - finishing the regular season with a record of 68-47-1 ATS. Including the playoffs, the information from Sin City has a solid record of 71-53-1 ATS. The betting plays, supplied by Frankie Taddeo - Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Vegas Insider- involve plays from the NFL, NCAA basketball and college football, NHL and MLB wagering. Be sure to be on the look-out for the Vegas Whispers Super Bowl breakdown on Friday!

Join now and instantly become part of an exclusive PREMIUM SI PRO Betting Discord chat community!

Super Bowl LV Matchup

Kansas City (15-2 SU, 7-10 ATS) vs Tampa Bay (14-5 SU, 11-8 ATS)

Moneyline: Tampa Bay (+140) | Kansas City: (-162)

Spread: TB: +3 (-106) | KC: -3 (-115)

Total: 56 – Over: (-113) | Under: 56 (-110)

Game Info: February 7, 2020 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT | CBS

Here are several proposition wagers that were already shared with the SI PRO community!

Tyreek Hill Total Receiving Yards 92.5 - Over (-115)

The total receiving yards for Tyreek Hill continues to rise as we get closer to Super Bowl LV with his yardage total now up to 92.5 (-115) at DraftKings Sportsbook. Hill was absolutely unstoppable in the first meeting back in Week 12 of the regular season; hauling in 13 of 15 targets for 269 yards and three touchdowns.

In the playoffs, Hill has remained dominant; grabbing double digit receptions (10, 11) leading to outputs of 110 and 172 receiving yards in wins over the Browns and Bills respectively. Hill has surpassed this number of 92.5 in six of his last 10 games (60%). In last year’s Super Bowl win over San Francisco, Hill caught nine of 16 targets for 105 yards. With previous experience on the NFL’s biggest stage, expect Andy Reid to find ways to move Hill around the formation and exploit the injury issues Tampa Bay could potentially f in their secondary. Mahomes will be motivated to outplay Brady and his biggest targets will once again be his top weapons - Hill and Kelce. This number will only rise as we get closer to kickoff so get down on this number now.

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown: -160

DraftKings Sportsbook has raised the odds on Travis Kelce to score a touchdown in Super Bowl LV to -175, but several shops in Vegas are still offering a lower price. The prolific tight end and top target of Mahomes in the Chiefs passing game, finished the 2020 regular season tied with Green Bay's Robert Tonyan for the league lead with 11 touchdown grabs among all tight ends. In Kansas City’s two playoff wins, Kelce has added three more additional touchdowns. After some research, we find that arguably the best tight end in the NFL has scored in 12 of 17 games (71%) this season (14 overall). In addition, the Vegas Whispers sharps are backing an additional trend that dates back to last year which reveals that Kelce has also found paydirt in five of his last six postseason appearances. As they often say in gambling circles, “sometimes the juice is worth the squeeze." Lay the wood.

More Points Scored in Second Half (-102)

Around some shops in Vegas this number can still be found but the juice is on the move on this prop at DraftKings Sportsbook now standing at odds of -112. With arguably one of the greatest quarterback matchups in Super Bowl history, the eyes of the world will be expecting the scoreboard to light up with a projected total of 56 in Super Bowl LV.

In the first matchup between these two teams back in November, the Chiefs jumped out to a 17-0 lead on the strength of two Mahomes first quarter touchdown passes to Hill. In that game, Mahomes threw for 462 yards and three touchdowns while Brady threw for 345 yards and three touchdowns as well. Brady and the Bucs had a strong second half, but there were more points in the first half (27) as opposed to the second half (24). Several factors could change the early game script in this second matchup: Leonard Fournette has become an integral part of early offensive game plans in the playoffs and the Chiefs may play more conservatively in the early going as they adjust to a shuffling of their offensive line following the loss of star offensive tackle Eric Fisher. The sharps believe both teams will make strong second half adjustments and lean more on a potential Brady and Mahomes aerial attack - thus leading to more points scored in the second half.

Be sure to be on the look-out for the Vegas Whispers Super Bowl betting breakdown on Friday!

SI PRO members have already received multiple Super Bowl prop plays ahead of Sunday's game. Become an SI PRO member and check them out below!