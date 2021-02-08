Chiefs Open as Favorites for 2022 Super Bowl

They may have come up short on Sunday night, but they've already been tabbed as the top dogs for next year.

After the Buccaneers' 31-9 rout of Kansas City in Super Bowl LV, oddsmakers at the Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill pegged the Chiefs as the favorites to win Super Bowl LVI, per ESPN's David Purdum. Kansas City has +550 odds at winning next year's big game, which will be held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

The Packers have the next-best odds at +900, followed by the champion Buccaneers at +1100.

Tampa Bay opened at 60-1 odds to win the title a year ago, before they acquired Tom Brady. The Bucs will attempt to beat the odds next season and become the first team to win back-to-back championships since the Patriots pulled it off in Super Bowls XXXVIII and XXXIX.

Check out the complete list of Super Bowl odds for next season below: