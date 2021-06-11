Sports Illustrated home
MLB is Full of Major League Cheaters
MLB Betting Plays for Friday, June 11 - Follow the Sharp Action on These Four Matchups

SI Gambling insider Frankie Taddeo shares the latest sharp information for several key games for bettors to target among Friday's MLB slate.
As the calendar flips to summer and NFL training camp battles ramp up, it is now time for sports bettors to focus their bankrolls on Major League Baseball. It has been going on for over a month in the SI PRO betting community, but SI Gambling is here to highlight key Friday matchups from the eyes of the Vegas Whispers sharps.

The sharp information from Vegas produced another profitable NFL betting campaign - finishing the 2020 regular season with a record of 68-47-1 ATS. 

Sports Illustrated’s Gambling Insider Frankie Taddeo has enjoyed successful campaigns sharing information for NCAA basketball Conference Tournaments, 2021 NFL Draft Player Proposition wagering, The Masters, and Triple Crown horse racing. As the action begins to heat up on the diamond, SI Gambling will commence its series of highlighted MLB games that bettors need to invest in.

VEGAS WHISPERS MLB Betting Breakdown - Friday, June 11

San Diego Padres (+146) at New York Mets (-159)

O/U: 5.5 (Over -115)

SD: 37-27 (3rd NL West)

NYM: 30-24 (1st NL East)

PROBABLES: B. Snell (2-2; 4.83 ERA vs J. deGrom 5-2; 0.62 ERA)

The Padres just dropped two of three to the Cubs and now head on the road to Flushing, New York to face off with the NL East-leading Mets. The Padres are 3-7 in their last 10 and now face arguably the best pitcher in Major League Baseball in Jacob deGrom. The Padres will send out Blake Snell who is 2-2 with a 4.83 ERA to take on a Mets club that sports a solid 15-5 home record at Citi Field. Snell was brilliant in his last start on June 4 against the Mets taking a no-hitter in the seventh inning and finishing with seven strong innings - striking out 10 while only allowing one hit in San Diego’s 2-0 win. 

The sharps see value in this matchup backing deGrom who has 87 strikeouts in his last 58 innings pitched while even more impressively only allowing four earned runs over that span of 10 starts. deGrom’s last start was also a masterpiece, shutting down a potent Padres offense with seven shutout innings and 11 strikeouts in a 4-0 road win at Petco Park. The two-time NL Cy Young award winner's minuscule 0.62 ERA is the lowest by a pitcher in his first nine starts since earned runs became an official MLB stat.

PITCHING TRENDS:

B. Snell (L): LAST 7 starts: 2-2; 5.40 ERA

J. deGrom (R): LAST 7 starts: 5-1; 0.61 ERA; 0.52 WHIP

SI PRO LEAN: New York Mets (-159)

Baltimore Orioles (+140) at Tampa Bay Rays (-161)

O/U: 8

BAL: 22-39 (Last AL East)

TB: 39-24 (1st AL East)

PROBABLES: K. Akin (0-0; 3.60 ERA vs R. Yarbrough 3-3; 3.95 ERA)

The sharps see no reason to get cute with the best team in the American League East taking on the worst. The Baltimore Orioles, who own a 11-18 road record, head to Tropicana Field to take on the best team in the league in Tampa Bay. The play involves backing a Rays squad that has won four straight times starting pitcher Ryan Yarbrough has been handed the ball. 

Baltimore will be throwing rookie Keegan Akin, who despite a rough spring, has rebounded nicely after being thrust back into the Orioles starting rotation. However, heading on the road against the best team in baseball is not a good spot for the rookie.

PITCHING TRENDS:

K. Akin (L): MLB Career: 1-2; 4.14 ERA

R. Yarbrough (L): LAST 5 starts: 2-1; 3.72 ERA

SI PRO LEAN: Tampa Bay Rays (-161)

“The Under-Takers” - Two Friday MLB Totals Seeing Sharp Action

Atlanta at Miami UNDER 7.5 (-110)

Baltimore at Tampa UNDER 8 (-110)

