Sports Illustrated, Authentic Brands Group, 888 Announce SI Sportsbook Launch

Sports Illustrated's parent company Authentic Brands Group and 888 Holdings are forming a partnership to create a world-class online sportsbook.

The world of sports gambling is about to get much more exciting, especially for the readers of Sports Illustrated.

On Wednesday, SI’s parent company, Authentic Brands Group, and 888, one of the world’s leading online betting and gaming companies, announced an exclusive partnership to develop Sports Illustrated online sports betting and iGaming products in the United States, including the launch of SI Sportsbook later in 2021.

“We are thrilled to announce that Sports Illustrated is entering the online sports betting and iGaming space,” ABG founder, Chairman and CEO Jamie Salter said. “888 is one of the leaders in online betting and gaming globally and has outstanding technology, products and marketing capabilities, and we are excited to partner with them to offer an innovative product experience for sports fans.”

SI Sportsbook will first launch in Colorado, with more states to follow in the coming months. Sports Illustrated is launching a robust array of betting information, data, tools, stories and insight daily on its digital platform and is publishing a gambling themed issue of the iconic magazine in August.

This fall, SI will launch enhanced and comprehensive coverage of the sports betting space, including in-depth analysis, tools and widgets to inform both betting enthusiasts and new players.

“We are excited about the potential to deliver our cutting-edge, proprietary sportsbook platform into the market, providing Sports Illustrated fans with a first-class betting and gaming experience,” 888 CEO Itai Pazner said.

In 2018, the United States Supreme Court reversed a 1992 federal law that banned sports gambling outside of Nevada, Montana, and Delaware. Since that ruling, 22 states and Washington D.C. have not only legalized sports betting but have an active betting marketplace. According to Legal Sports Report, another nine states are expected to activate their marketplace by the end of 2021 or start of 2022 with a handful of other states currently voting on laws to legalize sports wagering. 

