2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic - PGA DFS Plays, Bets, and Fades

SI Fantasy and Gambling editor Ben Heisler breaks down his top plays for this week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic from the Detroit Golf Club.

$9,000+ Range

Bryson DeChambeau

DraftKings Price: $11,400

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +750

Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports

Many may ho-hum this pick for choosing the favorite and highest-priced player in the field, but sometimes the top play is just the right play.

DeChambeau specifically at the Detroit Golf Club is that guy! His first time here in 2020, he never shot above a 67 en route to his victory over Matthew Wolff.

He hasn't missed a cut since the Genesis Open in mid-February, and is top-four in SG: total and number one in SG: off-the-tee over the last 24 rounds.

I admit, it's never fun to back the favorite in a golf tournament, but I'll put temptation aside and grab the player whose game is designed to dominate here especially while trending upward.

Additional Plays to Consider

Webb Simpson ($10,600 | +1800) - Look for his approach and putter to shine through, despite some injuries and inconsistencies.

Jason Kokrak - ($9,500 | +2800) - Kokrak has so many similarities to DeChambeau's game that it would be foolish to not include him in the mix. He too has the ability to potentially drive some Par 5's in two, and ranks 5th in SG: putting over his last 24 rounds.

$7,500 - $8,900 Range

Cameron Tringale

DraftKings Price: $8,100

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +4500

© Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

If we're spending up for DeChambeau, we'll have to find savings elsewhere in our lineups and on our betting card. Enter Tringale, who enters the Rocket Mortgage Classic with the top spot in SG: short game in the field, as well as top-five in SG: around-the-green and top-six in putting.

While his last five events include three missed cuts, this course is forgiving for his lack of distance off-the-tee, and he can hang with the best of them with his terrific short game.

Additional Plays to Consider

Emiliano Grillo ($8,200 | +4000) - Grillo had a rough start to the week last Thursday, but was brilliant on Friday which could indicate a change in direction heading into Detroit Golf Club. Ranks second in SG: total and No. 1 in SG: approach over last 24 rounds.

Harold Varner III ($7,800 | +6600) - Via Rick Gehman, Varner led the field last week in SG: approach with just under 7.

$7,400 and Under Range

Hank Lebioda

DraftKings Price: $7,200

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +10000

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

For a play right around the $7K range, Lebioda has been remarkably consistent since the beginning of May including a T5 finish at last week's Travelers Championship. In this price range, you're looking for someone to make the cut and Lebioda has been a reliable option over the last few months.

Furthermore, Lebioda is 13th in SG: total over his last 24 rounds, and T27 in SG: tee-to-green. He also ranks top 30 in putting, putting a well-rounded game to the test this week.

Additional Plays to Consider

Cameron Davis ($7,200 | +10000) - Davis is an absolute bomber who ranks T30 in SG: putting. He can afford to have some misses off the tee at Detroit Golf Club, and can scramble out without hesitation.

Top Fade

Ben Heisler: Patrick Reed

DraftKings Price: $10,900

DraftKings Sportsbook Betting Odds to Win: +1100

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Reed was one of my favorite plays for both The Memorial and the U.S. Open as he tends to show up for big events on Tour. This isn't to say the Rocket Mortgage Classic isn't a worthwhile event, but he's starting to trend in the wrong direction; losing total strokes gained (SG) over three consecutive weeks.

As much as I'd love to fade DeChambeau for a third consecutive week in this article series, he's the defending champion here and I can't avoid him even at price point that feels insanely expensive. Instead, I'll fade Reed who comes in 60th in SG: off-the-tee in the field over his last 24 rounds, as well as 43rd in SG: putting.

Additional Fades to Consider

Matthew Wolff ($9,100 | +2800)

