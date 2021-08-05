Sports Illustrated home
Shawne Merriman's Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 5 Preview - Erick Gonzalez vs. Samuel Alvarez

A lightweight bout featuring Erick Gonzalez & Samuel Alvarez headlines this Lights Out Xtreme Fighting event's main card
For its fifth installment, Lights Out Extreme Fighting is back with a 10-bout card on Saturday night, August 7, live from Commerce Casino. The event will stream live on Fubo Sports Network.

The card is headlined by a lightweight scrap featuring Erick “The Ghost Pepper” Gonzalez (13-5) taking on Samuel “The Alley Cat” Alvarez (5-3), with the co-main event featuring the older brother of UFC prospect Edmen Shahbazyan, as Leon Shahbazyan (7-2) faces Moses Murrietta (8-5) up at middleweight.

Additional bouts on the stacked card will include:

Launched in 2019, LXF is headed by former San Diego Chargers Pro Bowl linebacker Shawne Merriman, a lifelong MMA practitioner and follower of the sport. Merriman collaborated with some of the most respected MMA promoters in the area, informing the organization and looks to put on an exciting event this weekend while continuing to provide an avenue for exciting fighters on the rise. LXF 5 was originally slated for April 24, 2020, but the event had to be canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. After the recent reopening of California, Merriman and company strategically decided to bring back big-time cage combat safely.

More MMA: McKee Father-Son Duo Guided to Change Bellator

