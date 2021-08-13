Bellator 264 & PFL 7 - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

Bellator 264 & PFL 7 - MMA Betting Preview
In a rare off week for the UFC, fight fans are still in luck but will have decisions to make, as Bellator and PFL are set to go head to head with stacked cards on Friday night. Both organizations have their main cards kicking off at 9 p.m. ET, so the big question is, which will you choose?
Bellator 264: Gegard Mousasi vs. John Salter
- Broadcast: Showtime
- Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
- Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
- Schedule: 8 bouts
Just a short two weeks after crowning the new head of the featherweights, Bellator 264 will feature current middleweight champ, Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2), looking to defend against John Salter (18-4). Salter has been on a little tear lately, winning 10 of his last 11, with his only defeat coming against Rafael Lovato Jr., the man who also handed Mousasi his last defeat back in 2019.
Bellator 264 Predictions & Bets
Main Card, 9 p.m. ET (Showtime)
Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2, -400) vs. John Salter (18-4, +310)
- Weight class: 185
- Prediction: Mousasi
- Bet: Fight doesn’t go to decision -175
Andrey Koreshkov (23-4, -550) vs. Sabah Homasi (15-9, +400)
- Weight class: 170
- Prediction: Koreshkov
- Bet: Parlay/RR with Mousasi & Gwerder
(+330) Raufeon Stots (16-1) vs. (-435) Magomed Magomedov (18-1)
- Weight class: 135
- Prediction: Magomedov
Davion Franklin (3-0, -365) vs. Everett Cummings (15-0, +280)
- Weight class: 265
- Prediction: Franklin
Ty Gwerder (5-2, -335) vs. Khadzhimurat Bestaev (10-4, +260)
- Weight class: 185
- Prediction: Gwerder
- Bet: Gwerder via TKO/KO +120
Preliminary Card, 6:30 p.m. ET (YouTube)
Pam Sorenson (8-3, -115) vs. Roberta Paim Samad (5-1, -105)
- Weight class: 145
- Prediction: Samad
Sebastian Ruiz (2-3, +160) vs. Jeffrey Glossner (3-2, -190)
- Weight class: 142
- Prediction: Glossner
Orlando Mendoza (0-0, -110) vs. Jon McNeil (0-0, -110)
- Weight class: 195
- Prediction: Mendoza
- Bet: Mendoza -110
PFL 7: Playoffs
- Broadcast: ESPN 2 – Prelims ESPN+
- Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
- Location: Hollywood, Florida
- Schedule: 10 bouts
The PFL is back after about a month away, and Friday's card brings us the beginning of the playoffs in the organization's lightweight and welterweight divisions. The headliner will be fireworks, as former UFC and Bellator fighter Rory MacDonald takes on the 2019 welterweight title winner Ray Cooper III. After mishaps in their last fights with Cooper missing weight, and MacDonald losing a very controversial decision to Gleison Tibau, both fighters look to get back on track, and with a win, one of these two head into the tournament final with a shot at the million-dollar prize.
PFL 7 Predictions & Bets
Main Card, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)
Rory MacDonald (22-7-1, -125) vs. Ray Cooper III (22-7-1, +105)
- Weight class: 170
- Prediction: MacDonald
- Bet: MacDonald -125
Sadibou Sy (9-5-2, +700) vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov (28-5, -1125)
- Weight class: 170
- Prediction: Magomedkerimov
Clay Collard (20-8, -180) vs. Raush Manfio (13-3, +155)
- Weight class: 155
- Prediction: Collard
Loik Radzhabov (14-3-1, -210) vs. Alexander Martinez (8-1, +175)
- Weight class: 155
- Prediction: Radzhabov
Preliminary Card, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)
Micah Terrill (15-8, +260) vs. Gleison Tibau (35-15, -335)
- Weight class: 170
- Prediction: Tibau
- Bet: Tibau via SUB +300
Olivier Aubin-Mercier (12-5, -630) vs. Darrell Horcher* (14-4, +450)
- Weight class: 155
- Prediction: Aubin-Mercier
Brett Cooper (27-15, -235) vs. Tyler Hill (10-5, +190)
- Weight class: 170
- Prediction: Cooper
- Bet: Under 2.5 rounds -137
Magomed Umalatov (10-0, -235) vs. Leandro Silva* (25-9-1, +190)
- Weight class: 170
- Prediction: Umalatov
- Bet: Umalatov via ITD +165
Kyron Bowen (9-6, +290) vs. Michael Lombardo (11-2, -380)
- Weight class: 170
- Prediction: Lombardo
- Bet: Lombardo via SUB +550
Hopeton Stewart (5-1, +190) vs. Elvin Espinoza (5-0, -235)
- Weight class: 155
- Prediction: Stewart
- Bet: Stewart +190
* Horcher (159.25) & Silva (172.5) missed weight and were fined. Both bouts will proceed.
