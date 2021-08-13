Bellator 264 & PFL 7 - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

In a rare off week for the UFC, fight fans are still in luck but will have decisions to make, as Bellator and PFL are set to go head to head with stacked cards on Friday night. Both organizations have their main cards kicking off at 9 p.m. ET, so the big question is, which will you choose?

Bellator 264: Gegard Mousasi vs. John Salter

Broadcast : Showtime

: Showtime Venue : Mohegan Sun Arena

: Mohegan Sun Arena Location : Uncasville, Connecticut

: Uncasville, Connecticut Schedule: 8 bouts

Just a short two weeks after crowning the new head of the featherweights, Bellator 264 will feature current middleweight champ, Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2), looking to defend against John Salter (18-4). Salter has been on a little tear lately, winning 10 of his last 11, with his only defeat coming against Rafael Lovato Jr., the man who also handed Mousasi his last defeat back in 2019.

Bellator 264 Predictions & Bets

Main Card, 9 p.m. ET (Showtime)

Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2, -400) vs. John Salter (18-4, +310)

Weight class: 185

Prediction: Mousasi

Bet: Fight doesn’t go to decision -175

Andrey Koreshkov (23-4, -550) vs. Sabah Homasi (15-9, +400)

Weight class: 170

Prediction: Koreshkov

Bet: Parlay/RR with Mousasi & Gwerder

(+330) Raufeon Stots (16-1) vs. (-435) Magomed Magomedov (18-1)

Weight class: 135

Prediction: Magomedov

Davion Franklin (3-0, -365) vs. Everett Cummings (15-0, +280)

Weight class: 265

Prediction: Franklin

Ty Gwerder (5-2, -335) vs. Khadzhimurat Bestaev (10-4, +260)

Weight class: 185

Prediction: Gwerder

Bet: Gwerder via TKO/KO +120

Preliminary Card, 6:30 p.m. ET (YouTube)

Pam Sorenson (8-3, -115) vs. Roberta Paim Samad (5-1, -105)

Weight class: 145

Prediction: Samad

Sebastian Ruiz (2-3, +160) vs. Jeffrey Glossner (3-2, -190)

Weight class: 142

Prediction: Glossner

Orlando Mendoza (0-0, -110) vs. Jon McNeil (0-0, -110)

Weight class: 195

Prediction: Mendoza

Bet: Mendoza -110

PFL 7: Playoffs

Broadcast : ESPN 2 – Prelims ESPN+

: ESPN 2 – Prelims ESPN+ Venue : Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Location : Hollywood, Florida

: Hollywood, Florida Schedule: 10 bouts

The PFL is back after about a month away, and Friday's card brings us the beginning of the playoffs in the organization's lightweight and welterweight divisions. The headliner will be fireworks, as former UFC and Bellator fighter Rory MacDonald takes on the 2019 welterweight title winner Ray Cooper III. After mishaps in their last fights with Cooper missing weight, and MacDonald losing a very controversial decision to Gleison Tibau, both fighters look to get back on track, and with a win, one of these two head into the tournament final with a shot at the million-dollar prize.

PFL 7 Predictions & Bets

Main Card, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)

Rory MacDonald (22-7-1, -125) vs. Ray Cooper III (22-7-1, +105)

Weight class: 170

Prediction: MacDonald

Bet: MacDonald -125

Sadibou Sy (9-5-2, +700) vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov (28-5, -1125)

Weight class: 170

Prediction: Magomedkerimov

Clay Collard (20-8, -180) vs. Raush Manfio (13-3, +155)

Weight class: 155

Prediction: Collard

Loik Radzhabov (14-3-1, -210) vs. Alexander Martinez (8-1, +175)

Weight class: 155

Prediction: Radzhabov

Preliminary Card, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Micah Terrill (15-8, +260) vs. Gleison Tibau (35-15, -335)

Weight class: 170

Prediction: Tibau

Bet: Tibau via SUB +300

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (12-5, -630) vs. Darrell Horcher* (14-4, +450)

Weight class: 155

Prediction: Aubin-Mercier

Brett Cooper (27-15, -235) vs. Tyler Hill (10-5, +190)

Weight class: 170

Prediction: Cooper

Bet: Under 2.5 rounds -137

Magomed Umalatov (10-0, -235) vs. Leandro Silva* (25-9-1, +190)

Weight class: 170

Prediction: Umalatov

Bet: Umalatov via ITD +165

Kyron Bowen (9-6, +290) vs. Michael Lombardo (11-2, -380)

Weight class: 170

Prediction: Lombardo

Bet: Lombardo via SUB +550

Hopeton Stewart (5-1, +190) vs. Elvin Espinoza (5-0, -235)

Weight class: 155

Prediction: Stewart

Bet: Stewart +190

* Horcher (159.25) & Silva (172.5) missed weight and were fined. Both bouts will proceed.

