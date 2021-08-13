Bellator 264 & PFL 7 - MMA Betting & DFS Preview

Sports Illustrated home
Si Media Podcast | WWE Champion Roman Reigns Talks Summerslam This Year in a Match Against John Cena
Bellator 264 & PFL 7 - MMA Betting Preview

MMA analyst Casey Olson previews this weekend's Bellator 264 & PFL 7 events with best bets & predictions
Author:
Publish date:

In a rare off week for the UFC, fight fans are still in luck but will have decisions to make, as Bellator and PFL are set to go head to head with stacked cards on Friday night. Both organizations have their main cards kicking off at 9 p.m. ET, so the big question is, which will you choose?

Bellator 264: Gegard Mousasi vs. John Salter

  • Broadcast: Showtime
  • Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Schedule: 8 bouts

Just a short two weeks after crowning the new head of the featherweights, Bellator 264 will feature current middleweight champ, Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2), looking to defend against John Salter (18-4). Salter has been on a little tear lately, winning 10 of his last 11, with his only defeat coming against Rafael Lovato Jr., the man who also handed Mousasi his last defeat back in 2019.

Bellator 264 Predictions & Bets

Main Card, 9 p.m. ET (Showtime)

Gegard Mousasi (47-7-2, -400) vs. John Salter (18-4, +310)

  • Weight class: 185
  • Prediction: Mousasi
  • Bet: Fight doesn’t go to decision -175

Andrey Koreshkov (23-4, -550) vs. Sabah Homasi (15-9, +400)

  • Weight class: 170
  • Prediction: Koreshkov
  • Bet: Parlay/RR with Mousasi & Gwerder

(+330) Raufeon Stots (16-1) vs. (-435) Magomed Magomedov (18-1)

  • Weight class: 135
  • Prediction: Magomedov

Davion Franklin (3-0, -365) vs. Everett Cummings (15-0, +280)

  • Weight class: 265
  • Prediction: Franklin

Ty Gwerder (5-2, -335) vs. Khadzhimurat Bestaev (10-4, +260)

  • Weight class: 185
  • Prediction: Gwerder
  • Bet: Gwerder via TKO/KO +120

Preliminary Card, 6:30 p.m. ET (YouTube)

Pam Sorenson (8-3, -115) vs. Roberta Paim Samad (5-1, -105)

  • Weight class: 145
  • Prediction: Samad

Sebastian Ruiz (2-3, +160) vs. Jeffrey Glossner (3-2, -190)

  • Weight class: 142
  • Prediction: Glossner

Orlando Mendoza (0-0, -110) vs. Jon McNeil (0-0, -110) 

  • Weight class: 195
  • Prediction: Mendoza
  • Bet: Mendoza -110 

PFL 7: Playoffs

  • Broadcast: ESPN 2 – Prelims ESPN+
  • Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
  • Location: Hollywood, Florida
  • Schedule: 10 bouts

The PFL is back after about a month away, and Friday's card brings us the beginning of the playoffs in the organization's lightweight and welterweight divisions. The headliner will be fireworks, as former UFC and Bellator fighter Rory MacDonald takes on the 2019 welterweight title winner Ray Cooper III. After mishaps in their last fights with Cooper missing weight, and MacDonald losing a very controversial decision to Gleison Tibau, both fighters look to get back on track, and with a win, one of these two head into the tournament final with a shot at the million-dollar prize.

PFL 7 Predictions & Bets

Main Card, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN 2)

Rory MacDonald (22-7-1, -125) vs. Ray Cooper III (22-7-1, +105)

  • Weight class: 170
  • Prediction: MacDonald
  • Bet: MacDonald -125

Sadibou Sy (9-5-2, +700) vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov (28-5, -1125)

  • Weight class: 170
  • Prediction: Magomedkerimov

Clay Collard (20-8, -180) vs. Raush Manfio (13-3, +155)

  • Weight class: 155
  • Prediction: Collard

Loik Radzhabov (14-3-1, -210) vs. Alexander Martinez (8-1, +175)

  • Weight class: 155
  • Prediction: Radzhabov

Preliminary Card, 5:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

Micah Terrill (15-8, +260) vs. Gleison Tibau (35-15, -335)

  • Weight class: 170
  • Prediction: Tibau
  • Bet: Tibau via SUB +300

Olivier Aubin-Mercier (12-5, -630) vs. Darrell Horcher* (14-4, +450)

  • Weight class: 155
  • Prediction: Aubin-Mercier

Brett Cooper (27-15, -235) vs. Tyler Hill (10-5, +190)

  • Weight class: 170
  • Prediction: Cooper
  • Bet: Under 2.5 rounds -137

Magomed Umalatov (10-0, -235) vs. Leandro Silva* (25-9-1, +190)

  • Weight class: 170
  • Prediction: Umalatov
  • Bet: Umalatov via ITD +165

Kyron Bowen (9-6, +290) vs. Michael Lombardo (11-2, -380)

  • Weight class: 170
  • Prediction: Lombardo
  • Bet: Lombardo via SUB +550

Hopeton Stewart (5-1, +190) vs. Elvin Espinoza (5-0, -235)

  • Weight class: 155
  • Prediction: Stewart
  • Bet: Stewart +190

* Horcher (159.25) & Silva (172.5) missed weight and were fined. Both bouts will proceed.

Good luck, everyone. I hope to see some of you cashing! Follow me on Twitter @Y2CASEY

