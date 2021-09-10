College Football Week 2 Bets: Odds, Lines, Spreads, Analysis & Picks

A closer look at several key Week 2 NCAAF games for bettors to target among Saturday's college football slate.

Football fans were treated to a fantastic opening slate of games last week, and the action will heat up on the collegiate gridiron once again this weekend. On Saturday, we have three tremendous matchups bettors should look to exploit.

SI Betting is looking to bounce back after a 1-2 ATS start to 2021 after both Clemson and Wisconsin were sent to defeats in the opening week.

Week 2 Betting Breakdown

Pittsburgh Panthers vs. Tennessee Volunteers

•Spread: Pittsburgh -3 (-110) | Tennessee +3 (-110)

•Moneyline: Pittsburgh (-154) | Tennessee (+130)

•Total: 56.5– Over (-110) | Under 56.5 (-110)

•Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: PIT: 39% | TEN: 61%

•Game Info: Saturday, September 11, 2021 7:00 pm EST | ESPN

Since its opening, the line has quietly moved in favor of Pittsburgh as 2-point favorites over Tennessee, with a line currently displaying the Panthers as 3-point favorites at SI Sportsbook.

Pay attention to the reverse line movement in this matchup as over 60-percent of the public money has arrived backing Tennessee, but oddsmakers have moved the line in the opposite direction as respected money is on the opposite side in this matchup.

When these two face off in Knoxville, they will both be looking to open the season with two consecutive victories after opening their 2021 campaigns with opening wins. Pittsburgh blasted Massachusetts, 51-7, covering as 38-point favorites. Meanwhile, Tennessee easily beat Bowling Green, 38-6, but failed to cover the 37-point spread.

Respected steam is backing Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett due to his vast experience and his 272 yards and two touchdowns performance last week against Massachusetts. On the other side of the ball, Tennessee employs Joe Milton under center after his transfer from Michigan. After witnessing his pedestrian 11 of 23 (48%) for 140 yards of production, it will likely take time for him to learn Josh Heupel’s offense.

Look for Pittsburgh to start 2-0 SU and ATS against the Volunteers. Lay the points with the road team.

Trends

•Pittsburgh is 4-1 ATS in its last five games dating back to last season

•Tennessee is 2-7 ATS in its last nine games dating back to 2020



SI BET: Pittsburgh -3 (-110)

Texas Longhorns vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

•Spread: Texas -6.5 (-125) | Arkansas +6.5 (+105)

•Moneyline: Texas (-275) | Arkansas (+225)

•Total: 55– Over (-110) | Under 55 (-110)

•Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TEX: 62% | ARK: 39%

•Game Info: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 3:30 pm EST | ESPN

The line has steadily risen from its opening of No. 15 Texas as 6-point favorites after strong public support favoring the Longhorns. Money continues to arrive with a line currently displaying Texas as 6.5-point favorites at SI Sportsbook.

In last week’s opener, Texas outlasted UL-Lafayette, 38-18, covering as 8.5-point favorites. Meanwhile, Arkansas beat Rice, 38-18, covering as 19.5-point favorites.

Texas freshman quarterback Hudson Card was solid, accounting for three touchdowns in his first collegiate start running Steve Sarkisian’s offense. Once again, the best player on the field last week for the Longhorns was Heisman hopeful running back Bijan Robinson, who accounted for 176 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns.

Texas is the better team and will control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball on Saturday. With another big game from Robinson on the horizon, bettors should confidently lay the points with the road Longhorns.

SI BET: Texas -6.5 (-125)

Texas A&M Aggies vs. Colorado Buffalo

•Spread: Texas A&M -16.5 (-120) | Colorado Buffalo +16.5 (+100)

•Moneyline: Texas A&M (-1000) | Colorado (+650)

•Total: 50.5– Over (-110) | Under 50.5 (-110)

•Public (Spread) Betting Percentages: TAM: 53% | COL: 47%

•Game Info: Saturday, September 11, 2021, 3:30 pm EST | FOX

Since its opening of No. 5 Texas A&M, the line has held steady as 17-point favorites at its current offering over Colorado at SI Sportsbook.

Texas A&M blasted Kent State, 41-10, covering as 29.5-point favorites in last week's opener. Meanwhile, Colorado got past in-state rival Northern Colorado, 38-18, but failed to cover the 37.5-point line. Northern Colorado was a target of respected money, who grabbed points with the road team.

Colorado will take a huge step up in class when they take on No. 5 Texas A&M in Week 2. This game is a mismatch on both sides of the ball, and Jimbo Fisher's squad will make a statement on Saturday. In its last game against an FBS power, Colorado was blown out 55-23 by Texas in the Alamo Bowl last December.

Lay the points here with the Aggies and expect a three touchdown-plus victory on Saturday.

Trends

•Texas A&M is 9-0 SU and 7-2 ATS in its last nine games dating back to last season

SI BET: Texas A&M -16.5 (-120)

